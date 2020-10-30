Global Electrical Toothbrush Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Technology, End user, and Region.

Global Electrical Toothbrush Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period.

x

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Electrical Toothbrush Market Drivers & Restraints:

The electrical toothbrush is used to clean teeth. For cleaning, it makes fast and automatic bristle motion. The electrical toothbrush is extremely easy than a regular manual toothbrush for use and for gum care, tongue cleaning, daily brushing the electrical toothbrush is used. Brushing by an electric toothbrush is good for teeth because a regular manual brush may cause some damage to enamel and gum. An electric toothbrush has a unique property, a pressure sensor that stops the user from brushing a forceful way. By using the electrical toothbrush, smooth and comfortable brushing is done.

Due to rising awareness about dental health, there is an increase in demand for electric toothbrushes. With the increasing population also increases the number of diseases, oral diseases are one of the most dangerous problems and 50 % of people are facing that globally. Due to some unhealthy activities of people like heavy intake of alcohol, sugars, tobacco, and other harmful products, cause an adverse impact on oral hygiene and habits. To recover oral problems, dentists recommend buying electric toothbrushes rise in demand for effective toothbrushes worldwide in the coming year.

Electric toothbrushes are popular in a short time due to its more suitable function and working capacity. Electric toothbrushes do smart work while brushing and this leads to rise in growth in demand for Electric toothbrushes. Smart Electric Toothbrushes are with smart technologies like pressure sensor technology, Bluetooth, or data transfer technology that can collect data from a user’s brushing habits is one of the good reasons to increase the global Electric Toothbrushes market in the future. Furthermore, an electric toothbrush has replaceable heads and gives warnings to the user to replace them when needed, which is another attractive feature to boost the product demand.

On the other hand, the disposal of electric toothbrush causes a bad effect on the environmental and Power sourcing and charging issues may hamper the growth of the global electric toothbrush market in the near future.

Again, top manufacturing companies of that product, focusing on the invention and product updates, create significant opportunities for the global electric toothbrushes market in the future.

Market Segmentation:

By the end-user, the global electric toothbrush market is classified into adults and kids. Between these, the adult segment is expected to dominate the market. Due to rising oral problems among the adults. According to data provided by the United States National Library of Medicine, about 70-80% of adolescents between 15 and 19 years of age are suffering from mild-to-moderate gingivitis globally, and again rise to 90-95% in adults aged between 35 and 44 years.

The availability of attractive electric toothbrushes for kids and the design and comfort of the product should be more beneficial for children’s oral health and may boost the demand for the product.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global electric toothbrush market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America and Europe show a high demand for electrical toothbrushes due to more awareness about health and maintain oral health using the latest technology products. In the Asia Pacific region, due to the rise in problem about dental health and to recover this here is a huge demand for dental care products that may boost the electric toothbrush market. Also, a rise in consciousness about oral health and personal hygiene and new well-featured products as per consumer requirements rise in the growth of the electrical toothbrush market. In the region of the Middle East, there is also a rise in demand for electric toothbrushes due to changing lifestyles and good alertness about oral health.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electrical Toothbrush Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electrical Toothbrush Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electrical Toothbrush Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electrical Toothbrush Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Electrical Toothbrush Market

Global Electrical Toothbrush Market, By Product

• Power

• Sonic

• Ultra-Sonic

Global Electrical Toothbrush Market, By Technology

• Vibrational electric toothbrush

• Rotation-oscillation electric toothbrush

Global Electrical Toothbrush Market, By End user

• Adult

• Kids

Global Electrical Toothbrush Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Electrical Toothbrush Market

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Koninklijke Philips

• P&G

• Panasonic

• Water Pik

• Oral-B

• QUIP

• OMRON Healthcare

• Mouth Watchers

• Arm and Hammer

• Brush-Baby

• Conair

