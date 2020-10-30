Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Vehicle Type, Component Type, and Region.

Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about CAGR 9% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market: Overview

E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator is used in electric vehicles. This system consists of single or multi gear train. This gear train is used to create speed and torque variation. To achieve this gear shifting actuator is needed. Electric vehicle necessarily needs multi gear train. Some vehicle manufacturers provide single speed gear train. This will reduce overall cost of vehicle and reduce components of vehicle which reduce weight. This will enhance the performance of vehicle, increase efficiency and life span of vehicle components.

Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market: Drivers

Government implementing new emission norms to limit vehicle emission and promoting use of greener solution of transportation. It will rise the market of electric vehicle which results in growth in Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market.

Increasing fuel prices and customers awareness about the air pollution and its side effects on health is driving the growth of electric vehicle.

Electric vehicle prices are decreasing with technological advancement and government also providing subsidies on electric vehicles manufacturing and selling.

Quick charge technology is also getting popular in electric vehicle segment and making use of electric vehicle in day to day life.

Several governing bodies in different region implemented ban on use of sources which produce emission, increasing market of electric vehicle.

Charging infrastructure availability is very less and the electric vehicle prices is much high restraining the market of E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator. Electric vehicle battery and vehicle components are costlier which limits the customer to buy electric vehicle.

Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market: Regional Overview

Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market is segmented into various regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the major region in Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market in terms of revenue share about 55% in 2019. Asia Pacific region includes countries like China and India, showing rise in per capital income, these countries are expected to increase Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market. Implementation of severe rules over vehicles such as BS VI and China VI is expected to increase global market. North America and Europe has large market share in electric vehicle market also technological advancement is also rising in these regions. Leasing electric car is in trend in market which will be the future in this region which will make electric car more affordable and easily available. This will rise market of Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market.

Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market: Segmentation

Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market is segmented into Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Component type (Combining Motors, Power Electronics, Transmission, Converter, Transmission, Other), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). The Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market is anticipated to get the highest market share in the forecasted period. Global E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market is emerging in regions like Europe and Asia Pacific where major manufacturers are operating.

The report also helps in understanding E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Supply Chain, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market

E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market, By Component Type

• Combining Motors

• Power Electronics

• Transmission

• Converter

• Transmission

• Other

E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Schaeffler AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Continental AG

• Magna International Inc

• Bühler Motor GmbH

• ARADEX AG

• Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG.

• Melrose Industries PLC.

