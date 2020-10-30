Global Driving Apparel Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product Type, Material, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Driving Apparel Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Driving Apparel Market Drivers and Restrains:

Driving apparels contain jackets, boots, pants, gloves, armors, helmets, and other protection accessories, which are designed to protect rider while driving and prevent injuries in case of an accident. Motorcycle pants and jackets are typically made of particular fabrics or leather. The global driving apparel market is driven by increasing concerns regarding road safety, rising government regulations, and growing motorsports popularity. Furthermore, accessibility of jackets, boots, gloves, helmets, and other protective accessories in several retail outlets are projected to increase the demand of these products, which is expected to driving the global market growth. Additionally, increasing popularity of motorsports such as IndyCar, Formula One, and MotoGP are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, several local manufacturers across the world are manufacturing driving apparel through their brand name, thus offering these apparels at reasonable prices to the customers will hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Different local and small-scale manufacturers are continuously improving in helmets and other protection accessories production providing them at very low and affordable rates to the consumers than other products brand is expected to hinder the global driving apparel market growth to a certain level. Manufacturers are highly spending on R&D in the manufacturing processes to obtain protection gears using innovative technologies are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global driving apparel market. This is evident, as the revenue from advance protection gears is estimated to reach approximately XX million by 2026.

Global Driving Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the product type, the protection gear segment has led the driving apparel market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Protection gear such as elbow cap, helmets, knee cap, and armor & spine guard are particularly designed with armored safety to prevent vulnerable body parts of the rider from injury and play a vital role in improving safety. The integration of innovative materials like fiberglass reinforced plastic and carbon fiber have made helmets lightweight and useful. Moreover, manufacturers have continuously focused on the combination of electronic devices in the development of helmets with head-up displays and protection gear are projected to increase the demand for these accessories in the future.

Global Driving Apparel Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the driving apparel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2019 for driving apparel market and is expected to reach US$ Mn end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Regional and local players are providing apparel that may not be of optimum quality, but they are much more affordable for larger masses, especially in the developing economies of Asia Pacific. Availability of raw material, strong existence of manufacturing base, and labor at lower cost, are expected to generate lucrative opportunities for expansion of the target market in the region. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced driving apparel, is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future. In terms of revenue, the market in Latin America estimated to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, followed by the market in the Middle East and Africa.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global driving apparel market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global driving apparel market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global driving apparel market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global driving apparel market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Driving Apparel Market:

Global Driving Apparel Market, by Product Type:

• Clothing

• Footwear

• Protection Gear

Global Driving Apparel Market, by Material:

• Leather

• Synthetic

• Natural Fiber

Global Driving Apparel Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Two Wheeler

• Four Wheeler

Global Driving Apparel Market, by Distribution Channel:

• E-commerce

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Brand Outlets

• Discount Stores

Global Driving Apparel Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Driving Apparel Market, Major Players:

• Dainese S.p.A.

• Alpinestars S.p.A.

• Fox Head, Inc.

• ThorMX

• Scott Sports SA.

• LeMans Corporation

• Puma Se

• Adidas AG

• Baoxiniao Holding Co., Ltd.

• Spartan ProGear Co.

• Solace Gears

