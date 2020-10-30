Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Offering, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, Application, by Region.

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 pandemic impact on Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till July 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market Dynamics:

Document Case Management is also known as systematic or case management, which continuously aims to enhance the efficiency of the company. It is a blend of assessment, scheduling, facilitation, planning of treatment, evaluation and advocacy of resources and programmes to address the general health needs of individuals and families. The proper deployment of case management tools differs according to the various needs of end-users. The increasing demand for growing usage of speed internet, social media, smartphones for amongst businesses for accessing media and files from any system will play prominent role in the growth of Document Case Management (DCM) market. The driving factor in the market for document case management (DCM) is the growing need for connectivity of IT services and the rising number for virtual networking infrastructure solutions and services. DCM is also popularly used to improve collaboration and improve compliance processes. With the proliferation of Disease Management applications, organizations are in a need to monitor the version, protection, and data of the apps. DCM handles complex, unstructured processes and can be particularly effective in managing business processes that lack structure or added value. However, factors such as concerns pertaining to cost of Deployment, rising cyberattacks and high risk of data loss which in turn pose a restraint for the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market is segmented by Offering, by Deployment, industry vertical, and organization size, Application and by region. By Offering, Solution is anticipated to account for a major share during the forecast period in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the increasing tablet and smartphone ownership along with enormous product growth. By Deployment, Cloud-based held the highest market share in 2019 due to the agile, smooth, scalable, and inexpensive characteristics, which was easily incorporated by different businesses in the corporate landscape. The growth of the Cloud-based applications is due to the penetration of internet-of-things applications. By industry vertical, IT and telecommunications segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period due to the growing need for data centres used for transferring business functions from one to another. By organization size, large organization segment held the largest market share due to the large investments on requirements on the Document Case Management (DCM). By Application, Disease Management is the leading segment due to the growing management of applications, runtime, OSes, middleware, and data.

By geography, global Document Case Management (DCM) market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA & Africa, and South Africa. Among these, North America held the highest market share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the growing demand across various end-user industries for advanced technology in this region. The service in the market in APAC is forecasted to expand a significant pace on account of the growing penetration of internet as well as digitization in countries such as India, China, Korea, etc.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market Segmentation by Offering

• Solution

• Services

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market Segmentation by Deployment

• On-Premises

• Cloud-based

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market Segmentation by Industry Vertical

• Education

• Gaming

• IT & Telecommunications

• Government

• Aerospace & Defense

• Media & Entertainment

• Automotive & Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market Segmentation by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small Medium Enterprises

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market Segmentation by Application

• Disease Management

• Case Management

• Utilization Management

• Others

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Document Case Management (DCM) Market Major Players

• Appian

• Column Technologies

• DST Systems

• Eccentex

• IBM Corporation

• Isis Papyrus

• Lexmark International, Inc.

• Open Text Corporation

• Creatio(formerly bpm’online)

• Pegasystems

• Dell

• Newgen Software Technologies Limited

• KOFAX INC

• AINS

• Pulpstream

• MicroPact

• Hyland Software, Inc.

