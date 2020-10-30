Global Dehydrating Breather Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Desiccant Volume, End User and Geography

Global Dehydrating Breather Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The dehydrating breather is mainly used for preventing the moisture that is generally present in the air and coming in contact with the oil and present in the electrical devices. They are mostly used on the air side of power transformer conservator or on oil section of a load tap changer.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The major factors behind the growth of the dehydrating breather market are the growing requirement for the equipment protection of electrical equipment and the rising investment of T&D infrastructure across the globe. The improvement of upgraded dehydrating breathers for challenging environmental conditions unlocks new opportunities for the dehydrating breather market growth. Furthermore, Presence of substitutes for dehydrating breathers and growing adoption of dry-type transformers are expected to hamper the growth in the global dehydrating breather market. Conversely, many replacements of desiccants and high maintenance cost are expected to be major challenges for the growth of the dehydrating breather market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global dehydrating breather market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global dehydrating breather market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The conventional breather segment is expected to share major contribution in the global dehydrating breather market. The growth is attributed to it is widely used in applications such as utility, automotive owing to its feature easy availability and low price. Additionally, the upsurge in a capacity of diesel-based and oil-based power generation is boosting the growth of conventional breather in the dehydrating breather market. Dehydrating breathers are premeditated to enthrall moisture produced by the intake of air into the transformer during thermal contraction of the oil mass.

2.0–4.0 kg desiccant volume is estimated to grow substantial growth in the dehydrating breather market during the forecast period. The growth in the market by 2.0–4.0 kg segment owing to it is mostly used in various applications includes utilities, heavy-duty vehicles, storage, and others.

The utility segment is expected to lead the global dehydrating breather market. A rise in demand for power generation and renovation of aging infrastructure are the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the dehydrating breather market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global dehydrating breather market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the presence of a large number of manufacturing sectors in this region. Dehydrating breather is used in applications such as utility, industrial and automotive to prevent moisture. The Asia Pacific is the hub for industrial and automotive sectors, which is expected to increase demand for dehydrating breather in this region. Growing investment in power generation and distribution, transformation and upgrading of aging power plants, and enlarged power consumption are some of the key features driving the dehydrating breather market in the region.

Scope of the Report Global Dehydrating Breather Market

Global Dehydrating Breather Market, By Type

• Conventional Breather

• Self-Dehydrating Breather

Global Dehydrating Breather Market, By Desiccant Volume

• <2.0 kg • 2.0 kg to 4.0 kg • >4.0 kg

Global Dehydrating Breather Market, By End User

• Utilities

• Industrial

• Heavy-Duty Vehicle

• Others

Global Dehydrating Breather Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Dehydrating Breather Market

• Parker Hannifin Corp

• Hubbell Incorporated

• Eaton Corporation

• ABB Group

• AGM Container Controls Inc.

• Des-Case Corporation

• Qualitrol Corporation

• HYDAC

• MAIER Group

• Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen

• Trico

• Des-Case

• Whitmore

• Siemens

• Drytech

