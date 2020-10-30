Global Cryocooler Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Offering, Heat exchanger, Temperature range, Industry and Region

Global Cryocooler Market was valued US$ 2.46 Bn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

A cryocooler is a mechanical device,which generates low temperature owing to compression and expansion of a gas. Cryocoolers capable of producing temperatures as low as 77 K or else 4.2 K are used to replace the cryogens. Cryocoolers are used in various applications in that medical systems is driving the growth of this market at XX%. Also XX Mn demand for cryocoolers across the military and healthcare sectors has been boosting the global cryocoolers market. Owing to the scarcity of helium, most of the consumers are tending to shift towards cryocoolers from open cycle cryostats, which is generating opportunities for the cryocooler market. A significant number of advancements in cryocoolers have already been done in past years, which allowed numerous applications of cryogenics to embellish and find their way into the market.

Aerospace industry also have unique role to play in demand of cryocoolers market globally. The cryocoolers market are being used in this industry to cater to the individual demands of military and space applications. The military applications contributed XX Mn to the global cryocooler market, moreover market for space applications is expected to register the XX% growth during the forecast period. The cryocooler market has immense growth opportunities with the increasing applications of cryocoolers in the space sector, which is likely to spearhead the global cryocooler market in the upcoming future.

Generally, temperatures below 100K are assumed as cryogenic across the market. Cryocoolers are used in the storage of gases, which are stored at extremely low temperatures. The incessant advancements in the field of cryocoolers are opening a whole new range of applications in the numerous industrial domains.

Region wise, in North America, the cryocooler market shows xx% significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cryocoolers for proton therapy in the treatment of cancer. Cryocoolers market is also used for satellite monitoring and missile guidance in the military sector. The Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to exhibit considerable demand for global cryocoolers market.

Scope of Global Cryocooler Market

Global Cryocooler Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Service

Global Cryocooler Market, by Heat Exchanger

• Recuperative

• Regenerative

Global Cryocooler Market, by Temperature range

• 1K-5K

• 5.1K-10K

• 10.1K-50K

• Below 100

Global Cryocooler Market, by Industry

• Aerospace and Defence

• Healthcare

• Semiconductor and Electronics

• Environmental Monitoring

• Energy

• Transportation

• Agriculture & Biology

• Nuclear

• Mining and Metals

Global Cryocooler Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Cryocooler Market

• Sunpower, Inc.

• Cryomech, Inc.

• DH Industries BV

• Janis Research Company LLC

• Advanced Research Systems, Inc.

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Chart Industries, Inc.

• Superconductor Technologies Inc.

• Brooks Automation Inc.

