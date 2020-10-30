Global Converting Paper Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027), By Application, Pulp Type, Paper Type, End Use, and Region.

Global Converting Paper Market was valued US$ 358.77 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 439.45 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of around 2.3 % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Growing demand for reusable and environment-friendly paper among the packaging industry is one of the major factor anticipated to support the revenue growth of the global market. This demand is attributed to a low-cost packaging solution as well as nature friendliness of the paper material. Additionally, converting paper is frequently used for producing personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, tissues, baby diapers, etc., which is a major factor projected to drive growth of the global market.

On the other hand, the increasing digitalization of newspapers and other paper-based objects such as books, magazines, etc. is one of the major factor anticipated to hinder growth of the global converting paper market. Too, stringent regulations of the government authorities concerning deforestation and environmental concerns are some other additional factors expected to challenge the market growth over the forecast period.

According to the application segments, the writing paper segment is expected to register significant growth, because of the increasing utilization of writing paper for newspapers, commercial printing, digital printing, etc.

By the paper type segments, the coated paper segment is estimated to account maximum shares of the global market.Major players functioning in the global market are adopting several strategies such as M&A, new product launches, etc. in order to create a strong position in the global market and is among the key trend observed currently.

Geographically, North America is projected to dominate the global market and continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing demand for personal hygiene products and utilization of the converting paper for producing personal hygiene paper products including baby diapers, tissue papers, etc. Asia Pacific market for convertible paper is expected to register significant growth, because of the growing awareness regarding the environment, rapidly growing e-commerce sector and higher consumer preference for converting paper packaging formats in countries in the region.

In the final section of the converting paper market report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is providing to compare the present industrial scenario and their contribution to the total converting paper market. Furthermore, it is primarily designed to offer clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key converting paper providers specific to a market segment. Converting paper report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and estimate key competitors based on comprehensive assessment of their capabilities and success in the converting paper marketplace.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global converting paper market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global converting paper market.

Scope of Global Converting Paper Market

Global Converting Paper Market, By Application

• Newsprint

• Hygiene Paper

• Printing Paper

• Writing Paper

• Packaging

Global Converting Paper Market, By Pulp Type

• Mechanical Wood Pulp

• Non-Wood Pulp

• Chemical Wood Pulp

• Semi-chemical Pulp

• Recycled Pulp

Global Converting Paper Market, By Paper Type

• Uncoated

• Coated

Global Converting Paper Market, By End Use

• Packaging & Wrapping

• Food Service

• Printing

• Consumer Goods

Global Converting Paper Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Converting Paper Market

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• International Paper Company

• UPM-Kymmene Oyj

• Domtar Corporation

• Verso Corporation

• Burgo Group SPA

• American Eagle Paper Mills

• Catalyst Paper Corporation

• Rolland Enterprises Inc.

• Finch Paper LLC

