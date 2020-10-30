Global Car Air Freshener Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product Typeand Region.

Global Car Air Freshener Market was valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.27 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Based on the product type, a paper segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to lowest cost, increasing demand for natural air fresheners, and easy to usage. Gels segment is also expected to lead the market growth. The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the market are rise in the automotive sector, various types of car air fresheners are available in the market, growth in the need for aromatherapy, increasing focus on the healthcare improvement, increasing requirement for gelsand other car air fresheners owing to enhance mood. Growing permeation of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other blogs are generating awareness about the latest products and brands, which is boosting the growth of the global car air fresheners market.In addition, Usages of natural and organic aroma enhancing elements in the manufacturing process of car air fresheners significantly boosts its market growth. Growing affordability of middle-class population is also propelling the market growth and at the same time, the high cost of products will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increased automation sector, the growing importance of air care, and growing concerns regarding indoor air quality in this region. The Asia Pacific is also expected to lead the market growth in the forecast period due to rising per capita income, changing living standards of consumers, and the middle-class population is increasing in this region such as in India and China. Innovative designs and packaging are boosting the market growth in this region.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Car Air Freshener Market

Global Car Air Freshener Market, by Product Type

• Paper

• Spray

• Vent Stick

• Gels

• Others

Global Car Air Freshener Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Car Air Freshener Market

• ACS Giftware Industrial Ltd.

• Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

• Air Delights Inc.

• California Scents

• Car Freshner Corporation

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Godrej Household Products

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• Amway

• Kobayashi

• Liby

• Houdy

• Farcent

• Jiali

