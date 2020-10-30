Global Blenders and Juicers Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Blenders and Juicers Market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.97 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.01% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Based on the application, the dairy segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increased production of dairy products as a rise in demand of dairy products among consumers across the globe. Also, rising dairy industries is another driving factor in the market. On the basis of product, juicers segment is expected to lead the market growth in the forecast period as increasing imports of food and juicers provides a drink with all vitamins of fruit and this is easily digestible.

Growing usage of dairy and bakery products is driving the market growth of blenders and juicers across the globe. Rising e-Commerce industry across the globe is propelling the growth of this market. Increasing concerns and consciousness regarding health is expected to propel global blender and juicers market during the forecast period. Smart kitchen trend is increasing among consumers is also expected to fuel market growth. In addition, growing GDP across the globe, raised influence of western lifestyle, and changing living standards of consumers across the globe are other driving factors of the global blender and juicers market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Rising western lifestyle influence and increasing health & fitness awareness among consumers these factors are propelling demand for food subsequently, demand for blenders and juicers is increasing in this region. In addition, the increasing disposable income of consumers and increasing demand for dairy products are also boosting the market growth of blenders and juicers in developing countries of this region such as India and China. Europe is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing the use of dairy products and foods in this region.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Blenders and Juicers Market areHurom, Braun, Cuisinart, Kuvings, Philips, Panasonic, Electrolux, Joyoung, Supor, Midea, Omega, Breville, Oster(Sunbeam), Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao), SKG, ACA(Elec-Tech), Deer, Xibeile(ShuaiJia), Ouke, and Hanssem.

The Scope of the Report for Blenders and Juicers Market

Global Blenders and Juicers Market, by Product Type

• Blenders

• Juicers

Global Blenders and Juicers Market, by Application

• Dairy

• Bakery

• Beverage

• Others

Global Blenders and Juicers Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Blenders and Juicers Market

• Hurom

• Braun

• Cuisinart

• Kuvings

• Philips

• Panasonic

• Electrolux

• Joyoung

• Supor

• Midea

• Omega

• Breville

• Oster(Sunbeam)

• Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao)

• SKG

