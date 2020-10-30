Global Benzotrichloride Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027): by Type, Application, and by Region.

Global Benzotrichloride Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Benzotrichloride Market by region and on the key players’ revenue affected till July 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Benzotrichloride Market overview

Benzotrichloride chemical formula is C6H5CCI3 is an organic compound also known as trichlorotoluene. It is an unstable, yellowish colored liquid. In the preparation of other chemical products, such as dyes, benzotrichloride is majorly used. Besides, it is also used to manufacture other chemicals, such as chlorinated toluene, benzo trifluoride, and benzoyl chloride. It is also produced from radical chlorination of toluene where dibenzoyl peroxide, is the major compound for the manufacturing of benzotrichloride in which radical initiators and catalyzed light are required in the process. For the manufacturing of antimicrobial agents and antiseptics, ultraviolet stabilizers are used as derivatives. The benzotrichloride is known by different names such as phenol-chloroform and trichloromethyl benzene.

Benzotrichloride Market Dynamics

The rapid pace in building & construction and infrastructure are propelling the benzotrichloride market. Besides, commercialization and globalization are driving the growth of the benzotrichloride market. Besides, the rise in global demand for consumer products and services is expected to fuel the market for benzotrichloride. The benzotrichloride is used in multiple applications such as PVC, conveyor belts, artificial leather, and vinyl foam is expected to drive the market. Thus, these chemicals are extensively used in the plastic industries owing to adhesive properties, to reduce its bitterness and softening the polymers by cracking.

Factors including sluggish growth in the economy and volatility in the cost of raw materials, on the other hand, are expected to hamper the demand for benzotrichloride. Also, benzotrichloride is carcinogenic. Since proximity to benzotrichloride causes eye and skin irritation, lung infections, etc., it is harmful to humans. It is expected that these factors will hamper the demand for benzotrichloride.

Bezotrichloride is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to its variety of applications which include solvents, perfumes, personnel care, pharmaceutical products, and epoxy resin diluents. The major market is likely to grow with the increasing usages as sanitizer agents, surfactants, and plasticizers. As the product can be formed by using benzoic acid or water, it is used in the perfume industries with the help of distillation technology. It is also known as the organochlorine compound. Besides, it is also used to produce ester when organochlorine compounds react with alcohol. Increasing application in the production of the sanitizers as it is acne to its antibacterial properties. These chemicals when mixed with antibiotics such as erythromycin, salicylic acid, clindamycin, and sulfur is used in the manufacturing of skincare products. It is also used for whitening bleach flour, textile hair, and teeth have made a positive impact on the market.

Global Benzotrichloride Market: Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the global benzotrichloride market is segregated across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Currently, Asia Pacific is expected to keep its dominance in Benzo trichloride over the forecast period. Increasing investment in R & D in chemical industry treatment is boosting the market in this region. Besides, expansion in the field of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. In North America followed by the Middle East & Africa, a rise in investment in building and construction is expected to drive the growth of the market. Rising awareness and government initiatives in Europe is expected to expand the chemical market at a moderate pace in the next few years.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

Scope of Global Benzotrichloride Market

Global Benzotrichloride Market Segmentation by Type

• Benzotrichloride 99.0%

• Benzotrichloride 99.5%

Global Benzotrichloride Market Segmentation by Application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dye Industry

• Chemical Industry

• Other

Global Benzotrichloride Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Benzotrichloride Market Major Players

• Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical

• Changzhou Guanjin Chemical

• YiDu Jovian Industry

• INEOS

• Gwalior Chemical Industries

• Nippon Light Metal Company

• Gaoyou Gaoyuan Auxiliary

• Zhejiang Kangfeng Chemicals

• Zhejiang Weihua Chemical

• Jiangsu ChangSanJiao Fine Chemical

• Jiangsu Hengtai Chemical Company

• Charkit Chemical

