Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, End-use, Material Type, Application, and Region.

Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The improving economy is leading to better living standards and so growing demand for away from home tissue. The superiority of tissue products is rapidly improving in retail, leading to higher expectations for quality by employees and the general public when away from home, and this has a strong influence on away from home tissue.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global away from home tissue products Market contains primarily of the supply of bathroom tissue, facial tissue, paper towels and napkins to commercial users in a variety of industries, like food services, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and lodging.

Global away from home tissue products market is estimated over 9% of the paper products processed in the world end up as tissue products, accounting for at least 21 million metric tons of tissue paper every year. In current years, the away from home products are expected to be answerable for above one-third of the global consumption of tissue, and these products are increasing at a moderate pace every year.

Drivers & Restraints:

The demand for several home tissue products for handling sanitation and hygiene across hotels and food services, healthcare institutions, businesses, and commercial institutions, educational institutes, and public places. The growing importance of better hygiene in hotels, restaurants, catering sector, and in workplaces has augmented the demand for numerous away from home tissue products. The rising focus on adequate hygiene in the sector is boosting the adoption of HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) paper towels. In some regions, the mounting concern of contagious diseases has led to the demand for several away from home tissue products to be used in public places and commercial facilities. The advent of away from home as well as eco-friendly tissue products at reasonable prices is expected to boost the adoption across numerous end-users in several regional markets. The advent of ergonomic dispenser designs and premium products made from 100% recyclable materials is an outstanding trend opening up exciting avenues for market players. On the other hand, high raw material price is the key restraining factor for the growth of the global away from home tissue products market.

Market Segments:

The global away from home tissue products market is segmented by product type, end-use, material type, application, and region.

According to the product type, in 2018, the toilet paper segment is held a 12% market revenue of the total market and expected to have constant dominance with the forecast period, because of the increasing introduction of premium and super-premium toilet paper in many countries. For example, the U.S. away from the home tissue segment consists of Napkins, Towelling, Toilet Tissues, Facial Tissues, Sanitary, and Other product categories. Each category is further distinguished along with quality segments, like ultra, premium, value, and economy. On account of manufacturing process developments and consumer inclinations, the majority of away from home tissue sold in the U.S. is ultra and premium quality.

Region-wise, North America is the leading market in 2018, largely because of the demand for eco-friendly hygiene products. From this region, Kruger Products L.P. is one of the leaders in the away from home products market with a nearly 30% market share in Canada for the year ended Dec 31, 2018. The away from home business plays an important role in increasing capacity utilization and spreading the influence of fixed costs.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is the third-largest market for away from home tissue products in the world followed by North America and Europe. Countries, such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India stood as the key source of demand for these products. The high demand from the market channels, such as hospitals and healthcare units, hospitality units, food businesses, and other businesses are driving the demand for away from home tissue products in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market

Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market, By Product Type

• Napkins

• Towelling

• Toilet Tissues

• Facial Tissues

• Sanitary

• Others

Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market, By End-use

• Hotels and Foodservices

• Businesses and Commercial Institutions

• Healthcare Institutions

• Educational Institutes

• Public Places

Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market, By Material Type

• Woodfree/ Chemical Pulp

• Wood-Containing/ Mechanical Pulp

• Recovered Paper

Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market, By Application

• Hygiene

• Catering

Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Away from Home Tissue Products Market

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

• Cascades Inc.

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Sofidel Group

• Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products LTD

• Asia Pulp and Paper

• Kruger Inc.

• Hengan

• Vinda

• MPI Papermills

• Wausau Paper Corp.

• Hospeco

• Fujian Hengan Holding

• Clearwater Paper Corporation.

• Accrol Group Holdings plc

