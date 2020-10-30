Global Auger Drilling Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Structure, End Use, and Geography.

Global Auger Drilling Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Construction segment is estimated to hold the XX% share of the market during the forecast period. Self-do it trend is increasing the demand for the handheld augers. It contains wood augers, earth augers, soil augers, planting augers, and more. Handheld augers drilling machine is estimated to hold the XX% share of the market in the forecast period.

Increasing construction activities in the commercial sector and residential sector across the globe. Rising expansion of the existing mines is growing the market of auger drilling. Government is investing in construction activities for infrastructure developments will boost the market. Auger drilling is cost efficient, technologically advanced machine, easily operated and maintain, these factors of the auger drilling machine are growing the market. Rising improvements of existing infrastructure and roadways are fueling the demand of auger drilling machine. Increasing demand for auger drilling machine in agriculture sector has lucrative growth of XX% in coming years.

A rising economy and disposal income in the Asia Pacific. Increasing construction activities in the commercial sector and residential sector in this region are estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. China economy is mainly based on construction activities. China is expected to hold the XX% share of the market in the forecast period, followed by India due to increasing the construction activities as rising the urbanization and trend of smart cities.

Liebherr-International AG, Marl Technologies Inc., Agromaster Agricultural Machinery, Terex Corporation, Little Beaver Inc., Premier Augers, Marl Technologies Inc., American Drilling Rigs, Total Drilling Supply LLC, Beijing Cortech Drilling Equipment Co. Ltd., Jewett Construction Inc., Shanghai Yizhe Industry Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Hanfa Imp & Exp Trading Co. Ltd., Triumph Rig, Drilling Structures International Inc., and Barbco Inc.

Global Auger Drilling Market, by Type

Handheld

Machine

Global Auger Drilling Market, by Structure

Bucket Augers

Continuous Flight Augers

Global Auger Drilling Market, by End Use

Construction

Mining

Others

Global Auger Drilling Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

