Global AMR Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Measurement Range, Application, Industry and Region.

Global AMR sensor market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

ARM sensor stands for anisotropic magneto resistance sensor. It is one of the types of magneto resistance sensor. These sensors are contact-less devices and extremely precise which is generally used to measure the variations in the angle of a magnetic field.

Market Dynamics

An increasing adoption of AMR sensors for applications such as in measurement of magnetic fields, highly dynamic current measurement, angle and path measurement and contactless switches is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing adoption of AMR sensors in automotive and consumer electronics applications, growing applications of AMR sensors in smart meters and increasing demand for AMR sensors in low field as well high field as applications are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. AMR sensors provide some major benefits such as high accuracy, high resolution, no contact, robustness, high reliability and high electric bandwidth, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, high sensitivity to temperature and complex set up of AMR sensors are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global AMR Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By industry, automotive and industrial segments dominated the market in 2019 and are projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX%. An increasing adoption of AMR sensors in industrial application for electrical current and magnetic field sensing and in automotive industry for position, speed and angle sensing applications is attributed to the growth of the market. Moreover, rising adoption of AMR sensors in automotive vehicles such as in automotive crankshaft sensing, automotive wheel speed sensing, vehicle detection, compass navigation, current sensing and many others is expected to expand growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rising introduction of advanced AMR sensors by market players is escalating the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its sensor collection by a novel family of AMR-based angle sensors. XENSIV TLE5109A16 sensor is extremely precise, cost-efficient and fast angle measurement sensor. It is developed for the industrial and automotive applications.

Alternatively, consumer electronics segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A surge in the adoption of AMR sensors in consumer electronics devices such as refrigerators, laptop PCs, mobile phones, water meters and smart gas meters is encouraging various leading manufacturers to produce cost effective and high performance AMR sensors, which is further propelling the growth of the market.

Global AMR Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of AMR sensors in automotive and industrial applications across the region.

A rapid growth in the flexible electronics industry, increasing investments by major market players in research and development activities, ongoing advancements in AMR sensor technology have created more opportunities to produce AMR sensors in the global market, which is ultimately driving the growth of the market in NA region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global AMR Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global AMR Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global AMR Sensor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global AMR Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global AMR Sensor Market

Global AMR Sensor Market, By Measurement Range

• 0°-180° AMR Sensors

• 0°-360° AMR Sensors

Global AMR Sensor Market, By Application

• Rotation Detection

• Position Detection

• Open–Close Detection

Global AMR Sensor Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Others

Global AMR Sensor Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global AMR Sensor Market, Key Players

• NXP Semiconductors

• STMicroelectronics

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• MEMSIC, Inc.

• TE Connectivity

• HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

• KOHDEN Co., Ltd.

• Sensitec GmbH

• iC-Haus

• Analog Devices, Inc

• AMS

• Asahi Kasei Micro Devices Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Diodes Incorporated

