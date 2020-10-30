Global 2D Materials Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027): by Indication, by Application, by Product and Region.

Global 2D Materials Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period 2020-2027.



The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global 2D Materials Market by region and on the key players’ revenue affected till August 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

2D Materials Market overview

The 2-D material consists of a single layer of atoms or the materials that are crystalline is reffered as 2-dimentional materials or 2-D materials. The 2-d materials are distinguished in two states includes suspension of graphite compounds that are oxide with atomic planes or allotropes of various elements. The 2-D materials are one of the best ideals for electronics and semiconductors industries usages. The 2-D materials has various properties such as corrosion resistance, good conductivity to heat and electricity, good flexibility and transparent. The rising inclination towards renewable energy the manufacturer are adopting more convenient materials that are durable, efficient and cost effective this factor has made positive impact on 2-D materials market. The rising usages of hydrogen fuel cells in 2-D materials especially as an cost saving initiatives and electric cars is driving the 2D material market.

Therefore, in recent years, researchers have explored beyond graphene to these other 2D layered materials, such as molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN), borophene and phosphorene. These materials have the intrinsic properties of graphene, such as high thermal conductivity, high chemical stability, insulating and semi-conductive properties , electrical conductivity high mechanical power, barriers to gas diffusion and radiation shielding, but they also have a semiconductor band gap. In the past several years, experimentally and theoretically research on those kind of compounds has grown rapidly and is now available commercially from other advanced manufacturers of materials.

2D Materials Market Dynamics

The government policies in favour of renewable energy such as pollution free regulations and environmently norms is driving the growth of the market. Besides, expansion of electronic industry and rising application for Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) such as in displays, solar PV modules, solid state lightning is another key factors that are pushing the 2D material market. Increasing investment in especially in developing countries such as China, India and Japan is one of the key factors that are boosting the 2D material market. Besides, rising applications in these economies such as in textile, energy storages transport, composite and others are driving the 2D material market.

Flexibility in various industrial norms according to their requirement and development in cost effective grapheme (2D material) are hampering the 2-D material market.

Increasing various end use applications especially in photovoltaic, automobile, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics is expanding the 2D materials market. The manufacturers are more focusing on the innovations and pushing themselves to improve the efficiency of energy storage devices. These applications include fuel cells, rechargeable batteries and super capacitors. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, automobile and electrical & electronics segment is expected a robust growth between 2017 to 2027 owing to rise in young population and middle class income. Besides, the FDI inflow in the automobile sector is USD 24.21 billion between April 2000-March 2020. Factors such as lowering manufacturing cost and time and rising usages of 2D materials in aeroplane, electronics and automobile industry driving the market in these segments.

Global 2D Materials Market: Market Segmentation

Global 2D Materials Market is segmented by Application (Aerospace, Consumer electronic, Electronic, Consumer electronic, Energy storage), by Indication (Boron nitride, Graphene, TMDC, Black phosphorus) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

Global 2D Materials Market: Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the worldwide 2D Materials market is segmented by across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of the 2D materials market. China represents one of the country’s that is leading reserves of graphite. At present, the country is a major source of graphene in the region. China and Japan are the main users of graphene in terms of usage, as it is used to substitute lithium ion batteries in electric cars. Replacing conventional lithium ion batteries with graphene allows businesses to overcome the restraining factors and to improve factors such as minimise saving costs, electric car charging time, time and increasing performance. Besides, with a massive Research and development and technology development foundation, China is one of the fastest growing markets for the development of graphene-based solar PV modules.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 2D Materials Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global 2D Materials Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global 2D Materials Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 2D Materials Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global 2D Materials Market

Global 2D Materials Market Segmentation by Indication

• Tissue Sealing

• Surgical Hemostasis

• Tissue Engineering

• Polymeric Hydrogels

Global 2D Materials Market Segmentation by Application

• Pharmaceuticals,

• Photovoltaic,

• Semiconductors

• Automobile

• Airplanes

• Electronics

• Energy storage devices

• Others

Global 2D Materials Market Segmentation by Product

• Graphene

• Fraphyne

• Borophene

• Synthetic and Semi Synthetic

• Cyanoacrylates

• Polymeric Hydrogels

Global 2D Materials Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global 2D Materials Market Major Players

• 2D Tech Graphene

• Abalonyx AS, ACS Material

• LLC, AVANZARE

• BASF SE

• XG Sciences, Inc.

• Abalonyx

• 2D Carbon Tech

• 2-DTech(UK)

• Adnano Technologies

• Advanced Graphene Products(Poland)

• Anion

• BeBop

• BGT Materials

• C2Sense

• CNT

• Covestro

• Directa Plus

• Galapad

• GFET

• Graphene Frontiers

• GraphWear

• H600

• HeatCoat

• LG Innotek

• Mimo

• Moxi

• Nanowire

• Skeleton Technologies

• Softceptor

• Stretchable

• Suntech/TCNT

• TempTraQ

• Zapgo

