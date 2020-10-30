Gene Therapy Market Research Report by Key Players- Amgen, Inc, Biogen, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences and Others.

The research reports on Gene Therapy Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Gene Therapy Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services.

The Global Gene Therapy Market is projected to reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2024 from US$ 3.8 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the launch of new products are the major factors driving the growth of this market

Top Companies profiled in the Gene Therapy Market:

Amgen, Inc. (US)

Biogen (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

MolMed S.p.A. (Italy)

Orchard Therapeutics plc. (UK)

SiBiono GeneTech Co.,Ltd. (China)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Human Stem Cells Institute (Russia)

AnGes,Inc. (Japan)

Dynavax Technologies (US)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ireland)

Akcea Therapeutics (US)

bluebird bio, Inc. (US)

uniQure NV(Netherlands)

AGTC (US)

Mustang Bio (US)

Cellectis (France)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Sangamo Therapeutics (US)

“Neurological diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market, by indication, in 2018”

Based on indication, the market is segmented into neurological diseases, cancer, hepatological diseases, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other indications. The neurological diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the increasing number of gene therapy products being approved for the treatment of neurological diseases and the high market penetration of oligonucleotide-based gene therapies.

“Viral vectors segment to register the highest growth in the gene therapy market during the forecast period”

The gene therapy market, by vector, has been segmented into viral and non-viral vectors. In 2018, the non-viral vectors segment accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the viral vectors segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for CAR T-based gene therapies and the rising incidence of cancer.

