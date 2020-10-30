Europe Baby Monitor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Mode of connection and Geography.

Europe Baby Monitor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US $ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Market is segmented into type, mode of connection and country .By type, Europe baby monitor market divided into audio and video monitors. Based on the mode of connection, the Europe baby monitor market is classified into wired and wireless technology. Based on countries, the Europe baby monitor market spread by Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Audio baby monitors are estimated to hold significant growth in the Europe Baby Monitor Market. This growth can be attributed to by the upsurge in number of employed parents. Audio baby monitors are the most common and conversant type of monitors available in the market. Video baby monitors are expected to grow at the rate of CAGR XX% in the Europe baby monitor market. Video baby monitors offers hassle-free capabilities such as live video streaming, wireless transmission of data, and night vision and infrared feature.

Wireless baby monitor segment is estimated to share around XX% of the market owing to growing safety concerns among parents and advanced product launches by the key players. Baby monitors are one of the vital devices for parents of small children or infants. Wireless cameras are getting popular day by day owing to its easy to use and easy to connect feature.

The key players operating in the Europe Baby Monitor Market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC., Angelcare Monitors Inc., Tomy Company Ltd., Vtech Holdings Ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Company Ltd., Summer Infant Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Luvion Premium Babyproducts, and Withings Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Europe Baby Monitor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Europe Baby Monitor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Europe Baby Monitor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Baby Monitor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Europe Baby Monitor Market

Europe Baby Monitor Market, By type

• Audio-Based Baby Monitor

• Video-Based Baby Monitor

Europe Baby Monitor Market, By Mode of connection

• Wired

• Wireless

Europe Baby Monitor Market, By Country

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe.

Europe Baby Monitor Market, by Mode of Sale:

• Online

• Offline

Key Players in Europe Baby Monitor Market

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Motorola Mobility LLC.

• Angelcare Monitors Inc.

• Tomy Company Ltd.

• Vtech Holdings Ltd.

• ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Company Ltd.

• Summer Infant Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Luvion Premium Babyproducts

• Withings Inc.

• Dorel Industries Inc.

• Google Inc.,

• Nokia Corporation

• FLIR Systems

