Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Research Report by Key Players- IBM, Cisco Systems, Extreme Networks and Others.

The research reports on Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services.

The Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.7 Billion in 2019 US$ 12.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies profiled in the Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market:

IBM (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Extreme Networks (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Symantec (US)

SolarWinds (US)

Viavi Solutions (US)

NetScout (US)

LogRhythm (US)

Qosmos (France)

Cubro Network Visibility (Austria)

Lionic Corporation (Taiwan)

Trovicor (Taiwan)

Netronome (US)

Sandvine (Canada)

Huawei (China)

Bivio Networks (US)

Ipoque (Germany)

ManageEngine (US)

By component, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

deep packet inspection and processing services have become a necessity for integrating and managing solutions across business operations. These services help enterprises by managing and ensuring the smooth functioning of deep packet inspection and processing solutions over a time period. The growing virtualization across industries and increasing adoption of cloud computing are promoting the demand for deep packet inspection and processing solutions in various countries.

By vertical, the IT and telecom vertical to hold the significant market size in 2019

The rapid transition of enterprises from on-premise solutions to cloud, storage of data on external data centers, and mobility are raising cyber threats in this vertical. The vertical also makes the intensive use of network performance management and optimization solutions to ensure improved Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE). To ensure the safety of critical infrastructure and technological innovation, IT service providers and telecom organizations are increasing cyber security budgets significantly, aligning business strategies with cyber security plans, and creating cyber awareness programs for employees and customers.

Table of Contents in this report:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping Research Methodology

2.5.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

