Decorative Coatings Market Research Report by Key Players- PPG Industries Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V, The Sherwin-Williams Company and Others.

The Decorative Paints & Coatings Market is projected to grow from US$ 67.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 82.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2024.

Top Companies profiled in the Decorative Coatings Market:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Kansai Paints Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Asian Paints Limited (India)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

“Residential is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in decorative paints & coatings market”

Better economic growth and higher incomes in the last few years have resulted in the construction of several new houses and remodeling of old ones. Decorative paints and coatings for residential construction applications include new paint and repainting. These coatings mainly include architectural and functional products, such as paints, stains, lacquers, enamels, and emulsions.

“Acrylic resin was the fastest-growing segment of the decorative paints & coatings market”

Acrylic was the fastest-growing segment in 2018 because of its preferred choice in major applications. Acrylic paints &coatings are easy to apply and can be cleaned up with water. The weathering and oxidation resistance of acrylics is better than oil-based paints, alkyds, or epoxies as the chief components of acrylic polymers provide a polymer structure that has little tendency to absorb UV light.

