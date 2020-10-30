Building Information Modeling Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Nemetschek

Latest research document on ‘Building Information Modeling’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Autodesk (United States), Bentley Systems (United States), Dassault system SA (France), Tekla Corporation (United States), Nemetschek SE (Germany), Trimble Navigation Limited (United States), Intergraph Corporation (United States), Beijing Explorer Software (China), Glodon (China), Aconex (Australia) and Hongye Technology (China).

What is Building Information Modeling Market?

Building Information Modelling is a method for generating and managing information on a construction project across the project lifecycle. It allows smart use of resources, optimization of workflows and leads to productivity and profitability. It permits all concerned parties to assess the same information at the same time through the interoperability between different technological platforms. It leads to recovered outcomes through more effective communication and collaboration. Using BIM owners can improve building quality, reduce building lifecycle costs and better understand design projects, optimize operational efficiencies and increase occupancy.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Application (Architects, AEC engineering offices, Contractors, Owners, Other), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Components (Software, Services)

Market Influencing Trends:

Research and Development towards Innovative Applications

Reduce Ground Investigation Risk

Growth Drivers:

Improves Construction Productivity

Restraints that are major highlights:

Limited Number of Trained Professionals

Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Construction Projects Globally

Growing Demand for Green Buildings

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The global building information modeling (BIM) market is fairly merged with few leading providers of BIM offering application specific modules. The companies are adopting latest technology to sustain in the market.

