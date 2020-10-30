Biodegradable Polymers Market Research Report by Key Players- NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA and Others.

The research reports on Biodegradable Polymers Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Biodegradable Polymers Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services.

The European Biodegradable Polymers market for extrusion coating size is expected to grow from USD 403 Million in 2019 to USD 829 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating is driven by various factors, such as high demand from various packaging applications, such as rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and liquid packaging.

Top Companies profiled in the Biodegradable Polymers Market:

NatureWorks LLC (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Biotech(Germany)

Novamont S.P.A. (Italy)

Biome Bioplastics (UK)

Toray Industries (Japan)

Bio-On (Italy)

Plantic Technologies (Australia)

“The PLA segment is estimated to drive the European market during the forecast period.”

The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on type into PLA, starch, PBS, PHA and others. Among these types, the PLA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.PLA can be safely used for the packaging of hot soup, coffee, and other hot beverages. It is often blended with starch to increase its biodegradability and reduce its cost. The key applications of PLA used for extrusion coating are dairy containers, disposable tableware, agricultural mulch films, milk & juice cartons, and planter boxes.

“The paper & paperboard substrate segment is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.”

The biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating has been segmented based on substrate in to paper & paperboard, cellulose films, and others. Among these, the paper & paperboard segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Paper &paperboard is lightweight, recyclable, low-cost, and has an added advantage of improving the visual appearance of a product.

“The flexible packaging application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The flexible packaging segment of the biodegradable polymers market for extrusion coating is the fastest-growing application. It is used in various industrial and consumer products. Many brands are shifting from rigid packaging to flexible packaging as it offers various advantages, such as longer shelf-life, low cost, consumer-friendliness, the capability of retaining the freshness of products, requirement of less energy, eco-friendliness, and others.

3 Executive Summary

