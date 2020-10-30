Automotive Powertrain Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Fuel Type

Automotive Powertrain Market was valued at 386.42 billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during 2019-2026

Powertrain contains all key components of an automobile engine where combustion of fuel takes place. These components consist of an engine, transmission, differentials, drive shafts, and final drive. The powertrain can be defined as the sum of entire components which is essential for the vehicle to convert stored energy into kinetic energy. This kinetic energy is produced by the powertrain used to move the vehicle.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Automotive Powertrain Market industry can be segmented by vehicle type into the light commercial vehicle (LCV), passenger car and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). By position, the industry can be categorized into, all-wheel drive (AWD), front-wheel drive (FWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD). The AWD vehicles industry is expected to proliferate owing to the varied benefits provided by AWD over FWD and RWD.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region profiled under the scope of the report Automotive Powertrain Market includes nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Growing demand for automated transmission and growing vehicle sales drive the Automotive Powertrain Market in this region. Tier 1 suppliers have a strong presence in this region. Likewise, vehicle manufacturers such as Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda also belong to this region that is the Automotive Powertrain Market leaders in the automotive segment globally. With emission rules becoming stricter in countries such as China, Japan, and India, OEMs in this region are trying to decrease the overall weight of the vehicle. As a result of the above factors, APAC region is expected to show highest growth rate overestimated period further boosting the Automotive Powertrain Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Automotive Powertrain Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Powertrain Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Automotive Powertrain Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Powertrain Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key players analysed in the Automotive Powertrain Market:

1. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

2. General Motors Company

3. Borgwarner Inc.

4. Ford Motor Company

5. Hyundai Motor Company

6. Toyota Motor Corporation

7. GKN PLC

8. ZF Friedrichshafen AG etc.

12. JTEKT Corporation

13. Volkswagen AG

14. Denso Corporation

15. Magma International Inc.

16. Valeo

17. Delphi Automotive PLC

18. Continental AG

The Scope of the Automotive Powertrain Market:

Automotive Powertrain Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Powertrain Market,By Drive Type:

• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)Powertrain

• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Powertrain

• All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Powertrain

Automotive Powertrain Market, By Fuel Type:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

Automotive Powertrain Market,By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Powertrain Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Powertrain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Powertrain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Powertrain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Powertrain by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

