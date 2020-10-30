Automotive Power Modules Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: by Module type, by Vehicle type, by Drive Type, by Region.

Automotive Power Modules Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 14% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US XX Mn.

Automotive Power Modules Market Overview

Automotive Power Modules Market is possibly to witness excessive growth as the sale of motors shoot up globally. The energy module performs a necessary function in the minimization of electricity losses, enhancement of battery efficiency, growing of electricity density, and extension of mileage. It is viewed as an essential section of the automobile industry. Makers of energy module issue and automobile unique gear producers be part of arms to enhance automobile performance, safety, and efficiency. They are working collectively to come up with energy electronics for electric powered auxiliary components. The utilization of semiconductors in energy modules is necessary for reaching price competitiveness in electric automobile applications.

Automotive Power Modules Market Dynamics

Automotive Power Modules Market is forecasted to witness an exponential growth all through the forecast period. The rising manufacturing of vehicles are accelerating the growth of Automotive Power Modules Market. In addition, developing focus by means of customers and OEMs on minimizing strength losses, growing electricity density, and maximizing electricity financial savings are increasing the growth of this market. One of the key factors for the increase of this market is the developing opposition between Automotive Power Modules issue companies and growing guide from the neighborhood authorities to produce electrical vehicles, which has fortified to sketch the electricity module elements as per the suggestions set through governing bodies in the car zone throughout distinct regions.

Lack of preferred protocols for the improvement of strength modules and the rising complexity in the format consequences in the upward thrust of standard price of the vehicle is regarded as the key restraining aspect for the increase of this market. However, developing adoption of strength modules such as wise strength module in the automotive area throughout the globe, developing population, enhancing economic system in creating and rising nations are imparting sufficient chance for the increase of this market.

Asia-Pacific Imports of Automotive Power Modules and Growing Production

The imports of Automotive Power Modules throughout the Asia-Pacific regions are in all likelihood to upward jostle in the forecast period, due to the free change settlement between ASEAN and China, as properly as non-tariff barrier measures in Asia-Pacific countries. The EV components encompass batteries, traction motors, DC-DC converters, inverters, battery administration services, electric powered circuit breakers, transportable electric powered car chargers, and EV clever charging systems. The growing emission requirements throughout the globe are probable to power extra electric powered vehicle sale in the forecast period. Thus, to meet the developing demand for EVs, the producers of car electricity modules have invested in extending their manufacturing capacity, majorly in Asia-Pacific, owing to its easiest income and giant exports of cars throughout the world, as nicely as non-tariff on EV components amongst ASEAN countries. The manufacturing of automobile energy modules is probable to be carried out majorly in Japan and China at some point of the forecast period.

Electric Vehicles demand is developing hastily due to the want for addressing future electricity requirements. The want to acquire sustainable transportation performs a large position in rising electric powered vehicles’ demand. The EV market is coming up as an imperative section of the automobile industry and represents a pathway towards attaining strength efficiency, alongside decreased emission of pollution and different greenhouse gasses. Increasing environmental concerns, coupled with favorable authorities’ initiatives, are some of the principal elements using the market growth. Rising strength fee and opposition amongst rising energy-efficiency technology are additionally anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Developments

• In 2018, FCA introduced its Toledo Machining Plant in Ohio to construct automobile energy modules, such as electricity inverters and built-in twin chargers, which consist of the on-board charger and DC-DC converter, for Jeep Wrangler PHEV, launching in 2020.

• In 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation accumulated the last shares of ICONICS Inc., a US-based software program company. ICONICS Inc. is centered on analytics, mobile, IoT, and cloud software program merchandise for the industrial, manufacturing, and building-automation markets.

• In 2019, Knorr-Bremse AG, German producer of braking systems, efficiently achieved the acquisition of the industrial automobile guidance enterprise of Japan-based Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Power Modules Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Power Modules Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Automotive Power Modules Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Power Modules Market make the report investor’s guide.

Automotive Power Modules Market, by Module Type

• Intelligent Power module

• Power Integrated module

Automotive Power Modules Market, Vehicle type

• Passenger vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Power Modules Market, by Drive Type

• IC Engine vehicle

• Hybrid Vehicle

• Pure Vehicle

Automotive Power Modules Market, by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

• Rest of North America

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Norway

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

ME&A

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of ME&A

South America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Automotive Power Modules Market Key Players

• STMicroelectronics

• ON Semiconductor

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Fuji Electric Co.

• Infineon Technologies

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Continental AG

• NXP Semiconductors

• Toshiba Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Rohm Semiconductor

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Power Modules Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Power Modules Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Power Modules Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Power Modules by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Power Modules Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Power Modules Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

