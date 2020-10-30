Automotive Fuel Cell Market Research Report by Key Players- Ballard Power Systems, Hydrogenics, ITM Power and Others.

The research reports on Automotive Fuel Cell Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Automotive Fuel Cell Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services.

The Autmotive Fuel Cell Market is estimated to be 13.6 thousand units in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 69.7% during the forecast period (2020–2028), to reach 932.6 thousand units by 2028.

Top Companies profiled in the Automotive Fuel Cell Market:

Ballard Power Systems (Canada)

Hydrogenics (Canada)

ITM Power (UK)

Plug Power (US)

Ceres Power (UK)

Nedstack (Netherlands)

NuveraFuel Cells (US)

Doosan Corporation (Japan)

Delphi Technologies (UK)

Proton power system PLC (UK)

“The >250 KW is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the automoitve fuel cell market, by power output, in terms of volume, during the forecast period”

Typical fuel cell heavy-duty buses and trucks need a fuel cell with more than 250 kW power output. Fuel cell buses are considered to be the most suitable mode of transportation for the introduction of fuel cell technology in automotive applications. For transportation within a limited area, less investment is needed in building the required hydrogen infrastructure. Several governments across the globe are taking initiatives for developing public and private fuel cell vehicle transport. Various investments have been made in the development and production of fuel cell buses.

“The truck segment is the second fastest growing segment of the automoitve fuel cell market”

Currently, there are few fuel cell truck models available in the automotive market. However, the rapid development of fuel cell technology will boost the fuel cell truck market. Fuel cell vehicles are more efficient and cost-effective for long-range transportation. Hence, using fuel cell trucks for goods carriage will result in better emission control and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, FCEVs are more cost-effective than other electric vehicles for long range transportation. Nikola is expected to launch its fuel cell truck model by 2021.

