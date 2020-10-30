Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Research Report by Key Players- Merck and Co. Inc, Cargill Inc, Royal DSM N. V and others.

The research reports on Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services.

Access Free Sample Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=282230

The Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market is projected to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2024 from an estimated US$ 13.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market is the increasing global meat demand, research into alternatives to antibiotics, and the need to deal with epidemics and environmental factors.

Top Companies profiled in the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market:

Merck and Co. Inc. (US)

Cargill Inc. (US)

Royal DSM N. V. (Germany)

Bupo Animal Health (SA)

Elanco Animal Health Inc. (US)

CHR Hansen (UK)

Alltech Inc. (US)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US)

Kemin Industries (US)

SHV (Nutreco) (UK)

On the Basis of Type, the market is segmented into antibiotic and non-antibiotic growth promoters. The non-antibiotic growth promoters segment commanded the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2018.This large share of this segment is due to the economic benefits, a wide range of substances (acidifiers, prebiotics & probiotics, feed enzymes, phytogenic, hormones and others growth promoters), numerous applications in various production animals, greater sustainability, and the increasing number of regulations on antibiotics.

Based on Animal Type, the market is segmented into poultry, porcine, livestock, aquaculture, and other animals (equine, rabbit, camel, deer, yak, and geese).The poultry segment marked the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for poultry meat & eggs, novel diet approaches, and antibiotics phase-outs, resulting in the development of alternatives.

Browse 115 Tables and 25 Figures, 20 Companies, spread across 160 pages available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=282230

Table of Contents in this report:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

…..more

Avail 25% Discount on this research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=282230