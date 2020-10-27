Tumor Ablation Market – Global industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) technology, mode of treatment, application, and region.

Tumor Ablation Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive cancer procedure. That is generally used in the treatment of tumors of liver, kidney, bone, and lung. In the tumor ablation procedure, special probes are used to burn or freeze tumor without the surgery. Tumor ablation is a device operated to treat cancerous malignancy. Tumor ablation is the process of removing the cancerous cells from the body.

High prevalence and incidence of major types of cancer (such as liver, lung, kidney, and bone metastasis), the Rising inclination of patients towards minimally invasive procedures for cancer treatment, and increasing government funding for cancer research would create commercial market opportunities. The hugely unused markets in the developing countries are creating a lot of opportunities for the tumor ablation market. Furthermore, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and cost containment measures adopted by a government are the major hindrance of the market growth.

Tumor Ablation market is segmented by technology, mode of treatment, application, and region. Among technology, microwave ablation and radiofrequency (RF) ablation is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing various benefits offered by this technology. This technology would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive cancer procedures. Radiofrequency ablation technology is the most commonly used therapy for liver cancer. It will grow at a significant rate due to approximately XX% and more success rate for eliminating small liver tumors. Among applications, liver cancer segment is predicted to grow at fastest rate due to the rise in the incidence of the bile duct and primary liver cancer.

Among regions, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the remarkably advanced healthcare industry with higher healthcare spending and adoption of innovative science & technology. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the increasing elderly population in the region. The high percentage of the elderly population in developing countries such as China and Japan are increasing the incidence of major types of cancer in the Asia Pacific region. Rising per capita income, rapid urbanization, and expansion of advanced healthcare facilities in developing economies are likely to offer profitable opportunities to vendors in tumor ablation market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Tumor Ablation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Tumor Ablation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Tumor Ablation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tumor Ablation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Tumor Ablation Market :

• Tumor Ablation Market, by Technology

• Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

• Microwave Ablation

• Cryoablation

• Other Technologies

• Tumor Ablation Market, by Mode of Treatment

• Percutaneous Ablation

• Laparoscopic Ablation

• Surgical Ablation

• Tumor Ablation Market, by Application

• Liver Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Kidney Cancer

• Bone Metastasis

• Others

• Tumor Ablation Market by region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players- Tumor Ablation Market

• Medtronic plc

• Angiodynamics, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Spectranetics, Boston Scientific Corporation

• Galil Medical, Inc.

• EDAP TMS S.A.

• Healthtronics, Inc.

• Medtronic, Plc

• Mermaid Medical, Inc.

• Mesonix, Inc.

• Neuwave Medical, Inc.

• Sonacare Medical, LLC (U.S.)

