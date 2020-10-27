Trending Report on Power Electronics Market a comprehensive study by key players- Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric and Others.

Power Electronics Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Power Electronics Market size is projected to grow from USD 35.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 44.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%. This report spread across 189 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 110 tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Power Electronics Market:

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

ON Semiconductor (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Vishay Intertechnology (US)

Fuji Electric (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Renesas Electronics (Japan)

Texas Instruments (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

GaN Systems (Canada)

Littelfuse (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

Microchip (US)

ROHM (Japan)

SEMIKRON (Germany)

Transphorm (US)

UnitedSiC (US)

Wolfspeed

A Cree Company (US)

“Based on the product type, the power modules market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The power modules market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High power efficiency requirements from various applications are driving the demand for power modules. Government initiatives to increase the adoption of EV/HEV, rising electrification in the automotive industry, increasing trend of clean energy generation (renewable energy generation), increasing number of charging stations, growing industrialization, growing adoption of intelligent modules in consumer appliances, and industrial automation & Industry 4.0 are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the modules segment.

“Based on voltage, the low voltage power electronics market is expected to grow at a high rate from 2020 to 2025.”

The growing adoption of low voltage devices in the automotive, consumer, and industrial sectors to drive the growth of the power electronics market. Majority of power electronics devices are used in low voltage applications ranging from SMPS (adapter and charger), battery-powered applications, motor control and drives, battery management systems, inverters, computing and mobile applications, industrial power supplies, industrial UPS, energy storage, fridge, fans, pumps, room air conditioners, automotive applications, high frequency & switching applications, DC/DC converters, auxiliary inverters, hybrid electrical vehicles, and inductive heating & welding.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 33%, Directors – 39%, and Others – 28%

By Region: North America – 36%, Europe – 29%, APAC – 27%, and RoW – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Power Electronics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Power Electronics Market, 2019

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio In Power Electronics Market (25 Players)

5 Business Strategy Excellence In Power Electronics Market (25 Players)

6 Competitive Situations And Trends

6.1 Product Launches

6.2 Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations

6.3 Expansion

6.4 Acquisitions

