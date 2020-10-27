Stem Cell Banking Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2026)

Stem Cell Banking Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

A stem cell bank is a facility, which stores stem cells for future use. Stem cell banking is the process of conserving stem cells at temperatures below the freezing point. These cells used for the treatment of Parkinson’s syndrome, cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, and others.

The major driving factors of the market growth are an increase in research and development activities in regards to applications of stem cells and a rise in the prevalence of fatal chronic diseases. The large number of births occurring worldwide and growth in GDP & disposable income are expected to further boost the market growth. Additionally, an initiative taken by organizations and companies to spread awareness in regards to the benefits of stem cells and untapped market in the developing regions are expected to fuel the market growth. However, high processing & storage costs and lack of acceptance and awareness in developing economies adversely affect market growth.

The report covers the segments in the pontoon boat market such as tube, service, and application. Based on service type, the sample preservation & storage segment is expected to hold maximum market share during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of stem cell banking services in key countries, growing numbers of stem cell banks across developing countries, increasing public consciousness about the therapeutic applications of stem cells.

By application, the personalized banking applications segment is the fastest-growing segment owing to increasing adoption of precision medicine across established countries, the growing prevalence of blood & immune system-related disorders among new-borns & children, &growing public worries regarding the clinical abuse of stored stem cell samples.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing network of stem cell banking services, ongoing support of stem cell lines for various disease treatment, new technological developments in the field of stem cell collection & preservation techniques, increasing public-private investments for stem cell researches, rising number of stem cell transplantation procedures are pouring the growth of the Stem Cell Banking Market in North America.

LifeCodexx AG, a Provider of non-invasive prenatal DNA testing in Europe, declared its partnership with LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., an Indian mother & baby preventive health care Type, to bring PrenaTesT, qNIPT testing for the first time to India. The qNIPT technology, which detects the presence of foetal trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome) from maternal blood, received CE marking (European Conformity) in December 2016.

Cordlife Group Limited and China Cord Blood Corporation announced that the two companies collaborated in order to support patients across the China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and Malaysia to identify suitable cord blood matching units for stem cell therapy.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Stem Cell Banking Materials Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Stem Cell Banking Materials Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Stem Cell Banking Materials Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Stem Cell Banking Materials Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report Stem Cell Banking Market:

• Stem Cell Banking Market, by Type:

• Umbilical Cord Stem Cell

• Adult Stem Cell

Embryonic Stem Cell

• Stem Cell Banking Market, by Service Type

• Storage

• Analysis

• Processing

• Collection & Transportation

• Stem Cell Banking Market, by Application

• Cerebral Palsy

• Thalassemia

• Cancer Diseases

• Diabetes

• Autism

• Stem Cell Banking Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players Stem Cell Banking Market:

1. CCBC

2. CBR Systems, Inc.

3. ViaCord

4. Esperite

5. Vcanbio

6. Boyalife

7. LifeCell

8. Crioestaminal

9. RMS Regrow

10. Cryo-cell

11. Cordlife Group

12. PBKM FamiCord

13. Cells4life

14. Beikebiotech

15. StemCyte

16. Cellsafe Biotech Group

17. PacifiCord

18. Americord

19. Krio

20. Familycord

21. CryoStemcell

