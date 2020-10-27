Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Organization Size, End-User and Region



Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market is expected to reach US $XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking is a communications service provider that use the protocol to provide voice over IP (VoIP) connectivity between the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and on-premises phone system.

Some of the major driving factors such as total cost of ownership (TCO), and low Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and an increasing adoption of cloud and Unified Communications (UC) are expected to fuel the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market during the forecast period. Difficulties in implementing SIP trunks and Growing concerns over Quality of Service (QoS) are restraining factors that would hinder the growth of the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market in future.

Session Initiation Protocol trunking market is segmented by organization size, end-user, region. Among organization size, the Small and medium-sized businesses segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as SIP trunking services are available with varied pricing models and at a lower cost. The need to enhance collaboration among mobile and remote workers is driving factor for the adoption of SIP trunking services among small businesses, while large enterprise segment is expected to have large session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market share during the forecast period, as SIP trunking service providers offer centralized phone, reliable services to enterprises, without the hassle of maintenance costs and onsite setup.

While using verticals, Healthcare vertical segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to collaboration and communication among staff members. Due to this, the adoption of session initiation protocol trunking services in hospitals is expected to increase in the future.

Based on regions, session initiation protocol trunking services market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Asia Pacific and North America. Among these, North America is expected to hold a larger session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market share during the forecast period. North America is advanced in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. U.S. and Canada allow developed economies to invest in research and development activities for the development of new technologies.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market, by Organization Size

• Small and Medium sized Businesses

• Large Enterprises Enterprises

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market, by End-user

• Verticals

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• High-Tech

• Government

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others (Media and Entertainment and Legal)

• Wholesale

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Key Players of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market

AT&T

8×8

Bandwidth

BT Group

CenturyLink

Colt

Fusion

GTT Communications

IntelePeer

Mitel

Net2Phone

Nextiva

Orange

Rogers Communications

Sprint

Tata Communications

Telstra

Twilio

Verizon

Vodafone

Vonage

Voyant Communications

West Corporation

Windstream

