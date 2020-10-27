Payment Security Market : Global Vertical Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography

Payment Security market was around US$ 29.38 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around XX % in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Payment through the card is going through an upsurge as more number of people are opting for cashless payment that has and require less time. Now for the payment, security has been a key challenge as more number of people are opting for cloud based or online transactions, thereby making way for huge growth in the payment security market.

Increased adoption of digital payment modes, adherence towards the PCI DSS guidelines, and rise in fraudulent activities on the eCommerce platform are some of the major drivers boosting the market growth of payment security market. However, it is the complexities of internet-based transactions giving loopholes for the sophisticated cyber-attacks that hassle-free become a major restraint for the market growth.

Payment security services are deployed across numerous industry verticals, including retail; IT and telecom; healthcare; education; media and entertainment; and others. The education vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate during the current forecast period. However, the retail vertical is cloud-based to have the largest market share as retailers are using different ways such as offers and discounts to attract customers for online shopping. Therefore, the adoption of payment security solutions is increasing especially in the retail sector.

The payment security market internet-based by component, organization size, vertical, and region. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as SMEs are mainly adopting payment security solutions to protect the customer-sensitive bank account data from network vulnerabilities and attacks.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The North American region, is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for payment security service vendors in 2017. In the developed economies such as US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations resulting from Research and Development (R&D) and payment security technologies.

The key players of Payment Security market include Braintree (Illinois, US), CyberSource Corporation (California, US), Elavon (Georgia, US), Index (Nevada, US),

Payment Security Market scope:-

Payment Security Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

Payment Security Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Payment Security Market, By Vertical

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Education

• Others

Payment Security Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Payment Security Market:

• Braintree

• Index

• CyberSource Corporation

• Elavon

• Ingenico ePayments

• Shift4 Corporation

• GEOBRIDGE Corporation

• TokenEx, LLC

• Transaction Network Services Inc.

• Intelligent Payments

