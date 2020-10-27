Oyster Mushroom Market is Expected to Witness a Steady Growth by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Oyster Mushroom’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Country Fresh (United States),Whole Earth Harvest (United States),Sylvan Inc. (United States),Traveler Produce (United States),Mycoterra Farm (United States),Farming Fungi, LLC (United States),Fungaia Farm (United States),GanoFarm Sdn Bhd (Malaysia),Phillips Mushroom Farms (United States),Costa Group (Australia)

What isOyster Mushroom Market?

The oyster mushroom, it belongs to the Genus Pleurotus. The body of this mushroom is distinctly shell, fan or spatula-shaped. It is available in various shades of white, cream, grey, yellow, pink and other. These mushrooms are one of the most suitable fungal organisms for producing protein-rich food from various agro wastes without composting. The oyster mushrooms are 100 percent vegetarian and it has the good nutritive value of oyster mushrooms as compared to other edible mushrooms such as white button, shiitake, and others. Its protein content varies between 1.6 to 2.5 percent. It niacin content is ten times better than the other vegetables. Oyster mushrooms are considered as the third largest cultivated mushroom. It is highly produced in China, it is consider as the world leader in Oyster production, which contributes nearly 85percent of the total world production of about a million tonnes. The other regions that all are producing oyster mushrooms include Korea, Japan, Italy, Taiwan, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Grey Oyster Mushroom, White Oyster Mushroom, Yellow Oyster Mushroom), Application (Food, Medical, Other), Form (Fresh Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom, Dried Mushroom, Canned Mushroom), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Other Retail Stores)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Exported of Oyster Mushroom to Foreign Countries Viz. U.S.A., France, Ireland, U.A.E., Russia Etc.

Development in Storage, Packaging and Packaging Techniques

Growth Drivers

Rising demand for protein-rich food from the consumer, along with the increasing concern of health from the food and beverage industry. With the improvements in the cold chains, and urbanization is enhancing the consumption of the nutrition-rich foods. And along with easy availability of products across the globe.

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Skilled Labour

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The global Oyster Mushroom market is highly competitive and consists of some key players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently dominate the global market. These market players are leveraging on strategic collaborative creativities to intensification their market share and escalation their profitability.

