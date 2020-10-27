North America Hosted PBX Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)-Component, Service, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography

North America Hosted PBX Market is expected to reach US$ 10.1 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The North America hosted PBX market is classified by component, service, organization size, vertical, and geography. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. By services, the North America hosted PBX market includes virtual deployment and setup, bandwidth management and optimization, online charging services, emergency call routing services, compliance management services, protocol management services, network traffic management, virtual assistance and support, and configuration and change management. On the basis of organization size, the North America hosted PBX market comprises of large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises. IT, healthcare, retail, government and public sector, BFSI, education, manufacturing, and others are the various application areas that are considered under the vertical segment of the North America hosted PBX market.

Hosted private branch exchange also known as hosted PBX is a telephone exchange system that are built, delivered as well as managed by a third-party service provider. Hosted PBX is usually an IP-based telephony solution that are provisioned and accessed entirely through the Internet. The hosted PBX are also referred to as cloud PBX or hosted voice. The hosted PBX systems in North America offer a wealth of benefits that includes low cost, scalability, and redundancy among others. Additionally, these solutions come with standard features comprising of call routing, transfer, call waiting, on-hold music, and more. Hosted solutions are used as they make efficient use of

office space, budgets, IT staff, as well as web connectivity.

The hosted PBX services also form one of the most secure of offerings, where the provider has a bestowed interest that protects phone system and keeps it running at its best all throughout the product lifecycle. The North America is one of the major markets for hosted PBX where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. US held the largest share for the North America hosted PBX market due to the rise in clod based services among network providers as well as growth of the telecommunication sector.

On the basis of services, Virtual deployment and setup service deploys hosted PBX-based IP telephony through the internet, and the PBX software is hosted and handle by third-party service providers or cloud providers. Virtual deployment and setup, having IP phone provisioning, is the basic and most important aspect of implementing hosted PBX and IP telephony systems. This service assist enterprises in the deployment and set up of complete hosted PBX and IP telephony systems in a cost-effective manner.

Based on Vertical, healthcare vertical is leading in the affecting of hosted PBX solution and associated services, as these solutions and services provide easily communication in providing care to patients. In the healthcare vertical, communication and collaboration among staff members is critical to provide immediate care, which is also a factor driving the adoption of hosted PBX and UCaaS.

Key players operates on the market are, Cisco Systems, AT&T, Avaya, XO Communications , Telesystem, OneConnect, InterGlobe Communications, 3CX, BT Group, Mitel Networks, Polycom, Comcast Business, MegaPath, CenturyLink, RingCentral, Star2Star Communications, Nexge Technologies, Nextiva, NovoLink Communications, Datavo.

The scope of North America Hosted PBX Market

North America Hosted PBX Market by Component

• Solutions

• Services

North America Hosted PBX Market by Service

• Virtual Deployment and Setup

• Bandwidth Management and Optimization

• Online Charging Services

• Emergency Call Routing Services

• Compliance Management Services

• Protocol Management Services

• Network Traffic Management

• Virtual Assistance and Support

• Configuration and Change Management

North America Hosted PBX Market by Organization size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

North America Hosted PBX Market by Vertical

• IT

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Government and Public Sector

• BFSI

• Education

• Manufacturing

• North America

• US

• Canada

Key Players operating in North America Hosted PBX Market

• Cisco Systems,

• AT&T,

• Avaya,

• XO Communications ,

• Telesystem,

• OneConnect,

• InterGlobe Communications,

• 3CX, BT Group,

• Mitel Networks,

• Polycom,

• Comcast Business,

• MegaPath,

• CenturyLink,

• RingCentral,

• Star2Star Communications,

• Nexge Technologies,

• Nextiva,

• NovoLink Communications,

• Datavo.

