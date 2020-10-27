North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product & Services, Application, End User, and Geography.

North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.



North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is segmented by product & services, application, end user, and geography. Product & Services segment is classified as mobile devices, mobile applications and enterprise mobility platforms. The different applications covered under the scope of this report are enterprise solutions and mHealth applications. Enterprise solution segment accounted for the largest market share due to growing advantages of mobility solutions in patient care such as efficient patient care, improved response time and enhanced workflow efficiency.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions are based on use of various mobile applications and services to enables the medical professional to provide the best possible medical service in less time. Healthcare Mobility Solutions are effective in reducing the healthcare costs and to provide the patients an optimum solution in the least possible time.

End user segment is divided as providers, payers and patients. Increasing need to reduce healthcare costs and enhance clinical efficiency; growing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and PDA in the healthcare ecosystem are trending the overall Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market. However, lack of standard communication protocols and reimbursement policies will restrain the market growth.

North America dominated the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market. The growing demand for better healthcare services, government initiatives for digital health, strict regulations regarding patient safety and patient care, and rising number of smartphone users coupled with the awareness about self-health management are driving the growth of the Healthcare mobility solutions market.

Some of the major key players in North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market includes Wipro Ltd , Microsoft Corp. , Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Apple, Inc , Airstrip Technologies, Inc. , Omron Corporation , Mckesson Corporation , Cerner Corporation , Zebra Technologies Corporation , SAP SE , Philips Healthcare , Cisco Systems, Inc. , At&T, Inc , [x]cube LABS , Oracle Corporation.

The scope of the North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Product & Services

• Mobile Devices

• Mobile Applications

• Enterprise Mobility Platforms

North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Application

• Enterprise Solutions

• mHealth Applications

North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By End-User

• Providers

• Payers

• Patients

North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Geography

•US

• Canada

Key players North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

• Wipro Ltd Microsoft Corp.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Apple, Inc

• Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Mckesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• SAP SE Philips Healthcare

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• At&T, Inc

• [x]cube LABS

• Oracle Corporation

