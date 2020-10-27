North America Data Exfiltration Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Verticals, Organization Size, and Geography.

North America Data Exfiltration Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 50.99 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX%

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Data exfiltration market is segmented into by Component, By Vertical, by organization & Geography. Based on the Component market is split into Solution & Service. Verticals are divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defence, Retail and eCommerce, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities. Organization size is classified into Small & Medium size enterprises, large size enterprises. Based on geography the country includes North America, US & Canada.

Data exfiltration can be curbed by developing strict IT controls in both physical and digital security protocols. Types of controls to protect again data exfiltration is expected to include the use of data leak prevention (DLP) products to inspect and deny egress traffic from carrying unapproved content beyond the perimeter of the enterprise and policies for role-based access control (RBAC), encryption, consumerization, and password strengthening.

Based on Component, Solution Type is further divided into Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Encryption & Firewall, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, User Activity Monitoring & Data Loss Prevention, and Others. The antivirus-anti-malware solution is dominating the market. Data exfiltration solutions give robust security to organizations’ critical IT assets. Help organizations meet the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and other regulatory compliances.

Based on organization size, The SMEs segment is expected to be a growth in the market. As small and mid-sized organizations are larger prone to internal and external data breaches. With the adoption of data exfiltration solutions, organizations can effectively handle and secure their critical information from data breaches.

The North America Data Exfiltration Market for Data Exfiltration North America with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. To prevent data exfiltration, administrators in USA are creating strict IT controls for both physical and digital security, resulting in growth of the North America Data Exfiltration Market.

Key players operate on market are, McAfee, Data Resolve, ExtraHop, FlowTraq, Forecpoint, Cymulate, Siemplify, SentryWire Packet Capture‎, Digitalsegment, Dark Reading, ObserveIT, Trend Micro, MWR InfoSecurity, Infoblox, PatternEx, Crossroads Information Security, Valcom, Trusteer.

