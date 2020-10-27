North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, by Provider Type, by Vertical and by Country

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

North America commercial vehicle telematics market is divided into type, provider type, vertical, and geography. Based on type, the North America commercial vehicle telematics market includes solution, and services. By provider type, the North America commercial vehicle telematics market is bifurcated into aftermarket, and OEM. Media & entertainment, travel & tourism, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government & utilities, and education are some of the verticals that are considered in the North America commercial vehicle telematics market. Based on country the country includes North America, US & Canada.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Commercial vehicle telematics market in North America is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous players. The market expansion can be attributed to the growth in integration of smartphones or tablets with automobiles for improving the experience of driving. Furthermore, it also the accumulative collaboration of the commercial vehicle telematics market with the automobile insurance industry that has boosted the market growth. The increase in adoption of the next-generation telematics protocol or NGTP have enhanced the telematics service delivery, leading to the proliferation of telematics technology. The growth in application of the commercial vehicle telematics and related services are also due to the connectivity cost, growing government mandate for positioning vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles, and escalating demand for smartphones.

Based on type, the market is segmented into Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. Currently, Aftermarket has relatively high market share compared to Automotive OEM. Whenever, vehicle manufacturing companies forming collaborations with telematics providers would lead to high growth of Automotive OEM segment.

In terms of country, North America is one of the major markets for commercial vehicle telematics where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. US held the largest share for the North America commercial vehicle telematics market due to the increase in mandates regarding vehicle safety along with adoption of technologically advanced systems in cars and other automobiles.

Key players operating on the market are, CelluTrak, GM Fleet, Trimble, CTrack, FleetBoard, PTC, Inc., Masternaut Limited, Trimble Inc., OCTO Telematics Ltd.s, Inseego Corporation, ZONAR SYSTEMS, INC., Verizon Telematics, Inc., Infineon, Mix Telematics International Ltd., Omnitracs, LLC, Tomtom Telematics Bv, Microlise Group Ltd., Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Modulo Security, LLC, Tyco International Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market:

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Type:

• Solution

• Services

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Provider Type:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Vertical:

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Tourism

• Healthcare

• Transportation & Logistics

• Government & Utilities

• Construction

• Education

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Some of the key players of the North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics market include

• CelluTrak

• GM Fleet

• Trimble

• CTrack

• FleetBoard

• PTC, Inc.

• Masternaut Limited

• Trimble Inc.

• OCTO Telematics Ltd.s

• Inseego Corporation

• ZONAR SYSTEMS, INC.

• Verizon Telematics, Inc.

• Infineon

• Mix Telematics International Ltd.

• Omnitracs, LLC

• Tomtom Telematics Bv

• Microlise Group Ltd.

• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

• Modulo Security, LLC

• Tyco International Inc.

