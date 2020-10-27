North America Artificial Intelligence Market (AI) : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (U.S. and Canada)

North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market was valued at 20.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% between the forecast period of 2019 and 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

North America Artificial Intelligence market is segmented by offering (hardware, software, and services), technology (machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision), end-user industry (healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, social media, financial services, others), and region (US, Canada).

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a special area of computer science that specifically emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work as well as react like humans. A few of the activities for which computers having artificial intelligence are designed for comprising of speech recognition, learning, planning, and problem-solving.

Growing adoption of artificial intelligence or AI technology in consumer electronic devices, research as well as developmental activities in the healthcare sector, across unmanned aerial vehicles, and in the autonomous cars among others have propelled the growth of the North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. Moreover, the venture capital investments in this sector, are going on in full swing, especially within the US. The country is majorly witnessing a growth of start-ups coming up every year that are backed by different angel investors and venture capitalists.

In terms of geographical, North America Artificial Intelligence Market where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report The mentioned strategy will further help in promoting collaboration between main centers of Canadian expertise that are present in Montréal, Toronto-Waterloo, and Edmonton. All these strategies will work together in promoting Canada as a world-leading destination for companies seeking investment in artificial intelligence and innovation. A renowned leader in the field of artificial intelligence, the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research will also work and be responsible for administering the funding of the new strategy.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in North America Artificial Intelligence Market are Affirm, Afiniti, AEYE, AiCure, Algolia, Amplero, Anki, Arterys, CloudMinds, Cognitive Scale, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Conversica, DataRobot, Deep Sentinel, Descartes Labs, Freenome, Insight Engines, Mya Systems, Element AI, and Kindred Systems.

While artificial intelligence may help in creating more jobs, it has also been responsible for some individuals losing their work. One such example would be the Goldman Sachs expecting self-driving vehicles to result in 25,000 truckers losing their jobs every month, which was also reported by CNBC. Likewise, the large warehouses that may operate with only a few dozen people, resulting in around 1 million pickers and Packers losing their jobs in US warehouses. Modern warehouses of the future will not only accommodate human packers, but they will also be built for some of the highly capable robots that work 24/7, even without the requirement of lighting. Kiva Systems, purchased by Amazon for $775 million in 2012 in one such company that creates learning robots which efficiently find and transport items in Amazon’s warehouses. Canada also does not seem far behind from the US with proposing an overall budget of $125 million for launching a Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy dealing with research and talent.

The Scope of Report Personal Cloud Market:

North America Artificial Intelligence Market, by Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

North America Artificial Intelligence Market, by Technology:

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Context-aware computing

• Computer Vision

North America Artificial Intelligence Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Social Media

• Financial Services

• Others

North America Artificial Intelligence Market, by Geography:

• US

• Canada

Key Players, North America Artificial Intelligence Market:

• Affirm

• Afiniti

• AEYE

• AiCure

• Algolia

• Amplero

• Anki

• Arterys

• CloudMinds

• Cognitive Scale

• CrowdStrike

• Cybereason

• Conversica

• DataRobot

• Deep Sentinel

• Descartes Labs

• Freenome

• Insight Engines

• Mya Systems

• Element AI

• Kindred Systems

