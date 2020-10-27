Next Generation Network Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Offering, Application, End-User, and Geography



Next Generation Network Market was valued US$ 33.45Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The next generation network equipment industry is anticipated to rise at a significant rate over the forecast period. Increase in preference to rising profit margin and customer satisfaction in telecom service providers are anticipated to drive industry growth over the forecast period. Next generation network provides interoperability by means of open interface between layers of core network architecture. Rapid technological innovation is a major factor which is driving the growth in the telecommunication industry.

Next generation network offers several features to support data and voice communication services that encourage adoption of advanced services among consumers. This factors are positively impact on next generation network equipment market during the forecast period. Next generation network technology is capable of offering sufficient bandwidth to support the increase in data traffic.

Next generation network market is segmented into offering, application, end-user, and Region. On the basis of an offering, the major hardware devices required for the next-generation network include routers, switches, and gateways. The growth for hardware offering is mainly attributed to the rise in data traffic in networks and the increase in virtualization and technological advancement to reduce OPEX.

The software focuses on making the network responsive and versatility in terms of scaling up according to the network requirement. It allows network operators to make changes instantly in their network through a centralized control system according to the rate at which data traffic increases or decreases.

The next generation network market is segregated on the basis of application into internet video, IPTV & VOD, web data, file sharing, and gaming. Emerging video-streaming services on TV and other entertainment devices are anticipated to drive heavy data consumption in the internet video application.

Based on end-user, Telecom service providers industry relies heavily on these tools for providing a better value proposition. Telecom service providers are making an investment in these tools to distinguish their service offering in a competitive market and drive profitable revenue growth. Authentication of telecom service provider’s subscribers through non-traditional identifiers and hot provisioning will be key drivers for these tools, owing to the increase in the importance of data privacy and security.

On the basis of region Next Generation Network Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of the existence of large customer base and evolving telecom industry. Latin America, the Middle East & Africa are other regions expected to witness substantial growth over the next few years.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Next Generation Network market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Next Generation Network market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Next Generation Network market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Next Generation Network market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope of Next Generation Network Market

Next Generation Network Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Next Generation Network Market, by Application

• Internet video

• IPTV & video on demand

• File sharing and web data

• Gaming

Next Generation Network Market, by End-User

• Telecom Service Provider

• Internet Service Provider

• Government

Next Generation Network Market, by Geography

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Next Generation Network Market

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Juniper Network Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• VMware Inc.

• M2 Telecommunication Group

• Oracle Corporation

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• F5 Networks Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A

• AT&T Inc.

• Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd.

• Telstra Corporation Ltd.

• Huawei

• ZTE

• Ericsson

• Nokia

• Samsung Electronics

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• ADTRAN

• TelcoBridges

• Ciena Corporation

• TELES

