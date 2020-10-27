Neuromorphic Chip Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) by Offering, Application, Industry and Region.

Neuromorphic Chip Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027at a CAGR of about XX%.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Neuromorphic Chip market is to have Very-Large-Scale-Integrated (VLSI) systems and software for computing Neuromorphic amalgamation. Neuromorphic chips are modeled on biological brains and constructed out of millions of neurons. A need of neuromorphic chip rises in an Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics. Thus the main motive for neuromorphic chips is to build a platform for executing large-scale real-time simulations to benefit neuroscience research.

Based on offering type, the neuromorphic chip market is segment into Hardware and Software. The software Neuromorphic Chip segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period due to consumer inclination toward smaller and cheaper products leads to miniaturization of integrated circuits. Emergency smart technologies, smart sensors are being used in many industries including consumer electronics, healthcare and automotive. Nowadays complexity of hardware designing increases by miniaturization devices.

Based on Industry Neuromorphic Chip market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Automotive, and Medical & Industrial. Processing powers and inclusion of applications class of industrial products have significant benefit. Aerospace & Defense and Medical are expected to contribute the largest share in the forecasting period. Also, the industrial sector remains one of the key takers of neuromorphic chips and will be one of the chief influences on the overall development of the market. Huge Neuromorphic Chip application is there across the field of medicine, with drug delivery and personal sensing devices being the key candidates for the experimentation.

Geographically, Neuromorphic Chip market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Neuromorphic Chips market of North America held the XX% market share in 2018 due to neuromorphic chips. Major Companies like IBM, Qualcomm, and Intel located in the U.S. are the major manufacturers of neuromorphic chips. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period

Some of the key players involved in the Neuromorphic Chip market are IBM Research, Inc., Intel Corp., General Vision Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Hewlett Packard Labs. , HRL Laboratories, LLC, Brainchip Holdings Ltd., Know Inc., Samsung Electronics, HP Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Vicarious FPC Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Neuromorphic Chip Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Neuromorphic Chip Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Neuromorphic Chip Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Neuromorphic Chip Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Neuromorphic Chip Market:

Neuromorphic Chip Market, by Offering :

• Hardware

• Software

Neuromorphic Chip Market, by Application :

• Image Recognition

• Signal Recognition

• Data Mining

Neuromorphic Chip Market, by Industry :

• Aerospace & Defense

• IT & Telecom

• Automotive

• Medical & Industrial

Neuromorphic Chip Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analyzed in the Neuromorphic Chip Market:

1. IBM Research, Inc.

2. Intel Corp.

3. General Vision Inc.

4. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

5. Hewlett Packard Labs.

6. HRL Laboratories,

7. LLC

8. Brainchip Holdings Ltd.

9. Know Inc.

10. Samsung Electronics

11. HP Corporation

12. Lockheed Martin Corporation

13. Vicarious FPC Inc.

