Multifactor Authentication Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019- 2027) by Model, By Application and By Region Type.

Multifactor Authentication Market was valued US$28.60 Bn by 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Multi-factor authentication utilizes many-fold methods of authentication to verify a user’s identity. Authenticating user identity ensures security during online transactions and accessing corporate resources. Multi-factor authentication utilized for Credentials breach of data that enterprise in order to administer an extra security layer that makes users to authenticate via knowledge, possession, and inherence factors to gain access to corporate and social networks. A large number of countries have introduced countermeasures to implement the regulations such as HIPAA, Basel II, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), PCI DSS, and SOX.

Based on Model type, Multifactor Authentication market can be fragmented into Two-factor, Three-factor, Four-factor and Five factor. Authentication model of five-factor is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. As five-factor authentication model provides a high level of security to top secret information, which is of high importance. Provide many good solutions for government applications such as security services, homeland access to top secret national data/files, safeguarding data, and technology in national research centers.

Based on application Multifactor Authentication market is sectionised into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and Telecom & IT. Increasing online traction and the growth of e-commerce are the major factors for the growth. Many regulatory bodies have move to regulation for the use of multifactor authentication technology in this application. Thus BFSI is accounted for the largest share in multifactor authentication market.

In terms of geography Multifactor Authentication market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate Multifactor Authentication market over the forecast period. Many companies of this market are significantly focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions for deeper geographical penetration. The growth of North American region is majorly followed by countries such as United States and Canada. According to 2017, multi-factor authentication market revenue in North America is around 2327.5 Mn.

Key Players Profiled and Analyzed in the Report

CA Technologies, RSA Security, SecureAuth Corporation, Gemalto, Microsoft Corporation, HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB, Symantec Corporation, Vasco Data Security International Inc., Safran, Okta Inc., NEC Corporation, Ping Identity, Fujits, Entrust Datacard Corporation and HID Global Corporation, 3M, VASCO Data Security International Inc., RSA Security LLC , Suprema HQ Inc. , and Crossmatch

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Multifactor Authentication Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Multifactor Authentication Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Multifactor Authentication Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Multifactor Authentication Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Multifactor Authentication Market

Multifactor Authentication Market by Model Type

• Two-factor

• Three-factor

• Four-factor

• Five-Factor

Multifactor Authentication Market by Application Type

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Telecom & IT

Multifactor Authentication Market by Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

