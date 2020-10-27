Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Deployment type, by Operation Type, by Software Type, by Industry Vertical, and by Geography

Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX%.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market is classified into deployment type, operation type, software type, industry vertical and geography. On the basis of deployment type market is divided into Cloud-based Software, On-premise Software. Based on operation type market is classified into On-shore, Off-shore. According to software type market is divided into Performance Tracking, Risk Management Mapping, Navigation System, Portfolio Aggregation, Process Safety & Control System, Resource Valuation, Reservoir Simulation & Characterization, Drilling, Production, Others. Based on industry vertical market is divided into Oil and Gas, Refining, Mining, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Others. Geographically market is Middle-East, GCC Countries, Israel, Others.

There has been a lot of changes in the organization system, especially with the oil & gas industries. Middle-east is known globally for its oil-fields and gas-fields. Companies present in the oil & gas sector have undergone different changes in the system software for updating the drilling and excavation processes. Cloud-based technology has further amplified the overall utility of this exploration system software. The cloud-based deployment type provides better flexibility and quick access to all the required information simultaneously maintaining the cost efficiency.

Off-shore segment held a larger market share followed by the on-shore type. The growing technological advancements in the off-shore drilling activities along with better trade opportunities in the off-shore segment have resulted in off-shore operations holding a larger market share. The market considering the software type is divided into performance tracking, risk management mapping, navigation system, portfolio aggregation, process safety & control system, resource valuation, reservoir simulation & characterization, drilling, production & others.

Considering the geographic segmentation, Middle-East comprises of GGC countries and Israel among others. The growing number of industries coming up in the Middle-east region is a proof of higher development in terms of business opportunities. The oil & gas or mining companies present in Middle-east use advanced system software for optimizing their production rate and managing the manpower as well.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market:

Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market by Deployment type:

• Cloud-based Software

• On-premise Software

Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market by Operation Type:

• On-shore

• Off-shore

Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market by Software Type:

• Performance Tracking

• Risk Management Mapping

• Navigation System

• Portfolio Aggregation

• Process Safety & Control System

• Resource Valuation

• Reservoir Simulation & Characterization

• Drilling

• Production

• Others

Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market by Industry Vertical:

• Oil and Gas

• Refining

• Mining

• Petrochemicals

• Chemicals

• Others

Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market by Geography:

• Middle-East

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

Key Players Operated in the Middle-East Exploration and Production Accounting System Software Market:

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP

• MAERSK

• Emerson

• Honeywell

• Schlumberger

• LMK Resources Ltd.

• Cegal

• AGR

• Saja Energy

