Location of Things Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) by Location Type, Application, Vertical and Region

Location of Things Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Location of things technology helps organizations and service providers to gather a variety of data over the network, which is embedded into a variety of connected devices. It encompasses the ability of things to sense and communicate the geographic position. The global location of things market is expected to grow at the highest rate because of various factors responsible for improving the demand in the industry. The Location of Things will transform interactions between consumers and businesses. The location of things helps the government to provide better service by reducing costs. For example, some have captured location data into a model, then that data will help citizens to understand where their nearest leisure facilities, schools, GP surgeries or parking locations are.

Major driving factors such as an increase in the adoption of location-based applications across various verticals, increasing importance of spatial data, the democratization of geospatial data for IoT applications, and are expected to boosting the market around the globe. However, the restraining factors such as Government regulations and individual privacy concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the location of things market.

Among the application segment, Mapping and navigation applications are expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. The availability of a variety of applications, such as Google Maps, HERE Maps, and Apple Maps is responsible for the segment growth.

By Location type, the market is categorized into an indoor location and outdoor location. From this, the indoor location segment is likely to reach a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as this technology helps to find real-time data to analyze visitor’s behavior.

While using verticals, the transportation and logistics vertical segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period, thanks to the development of connected car technologies and a variety of logistics solutions, which enhanced the operational efficiencies as well as reduced the time-to-delivery for the transportation sector. The retail segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, because of linking of location-based technology with retail, a retailer can find ways to maximize product distribution as well as reduce the cost of selling new products and improve customer relationships.

Region-wise, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, while North America is likely to have a large market share during the forecast period. North America is the advanced region in terms of the adoption of new technologies, strong solution providers, and robust internet infrastructure.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Location of Things Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Location of Things Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Location of Things Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Location of Things Market make the report investor’s guide.

Location of Things Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13147

Scope of the Location of Things Market

Location of Things Market, by Location Type

• Indoor Location

• Outdoor Location

Location of Things Market, by Application

• Mapping & Navigation

• Location Based Customer Engagement & Advertising Platform

• Location Based Social Media Monitoring

• IoT Asset Management

• IoT Location Intelligence

Location of Things Market, by Vertical

• Government & Public Utilities

• Defense

• Transportation & Logistics

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Retail

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Location of Things Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Key Players of Location of Things Market

• ESRI

• Wireless Logic

• HERE

• TruePosition, Inc.

• Navizon, Inc.

• Bosch Software Innovations GMBH

• Pitney Bowes, Inc.

• TIBCO Software

• Trimble, Inc.

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Ubisense Group PLC.

• Google, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Telogis

Location of Things Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13147

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com