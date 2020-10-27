Lithium hypochlorite Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2029

Lithium hypochlorite Market: Introduction

Lithium hypochlorite is an inorganic chemical compound with formula LiClo. Lithium hypochlorite is a colorless crystalline lithium salt of hypochlorous acid and belongs to the family of chlorinating agents. Lithium hypochlorite is a white granular solid or tablets compressed from the granules, with chlorine-like odor. Lithium hypochlorite is synthesized by using the concentrated solution of sodium hypochlorite and lithium chloride. Lithium hypochlorite is a strong oxidizing agent, especially in the presence of high temperature and water. Lithium hypochlorite is formulated as ready to use liquid and solid concentrate. Lithium hypochlorite is free-flowing and delivers chlorine efficiency at a maximum level in the water treatment.

Request For Report Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30870

Moreover, lithium hypochlorite is used as a disinfectant for water treatment and a chemical reagent for various chemical reaction. Lithium hypochlorite is available in a variety of pool products. Its primary pesticide use is to control bacteria, algae, and mildew in hot tubes and spas, and swimming pool water systems. Lithium hypochlorite is also used to sanitize cheese and food processing plant equipment, dairies, and eating establishment utensils and equipment. Additionally, Lithium hypochlorite is used as a bleaching agent in the detergents and dry laundry bleaches. However, lithium hypochlorite is an expensive source of chlorine and not much is used for bleaching

Lithium hypochlorite Market: Dynamics

Market Drivers:

Strong Demand for Chlorinating Agents in Water Treatment. Lithium hypochlorite is a strong oxidizing agent and used as a disinfectant in the water and wastewater treatment. It is widely used as a chlorinating agent in the swimming pools to control the growth of algae and bacteria’s. Growing demand for chlorinating agents in water treatment to control hazardous bacteria’s and algae are expected to significantly drive the global lithium hypochlorite market during the forecast period.

Growing Application in the Food Industry Lithium hypochlorite is used as sanitize in the food, feed, and dairy products and equipment. Application of lithium hypochlorite in the food industry to control algae growth and free from harmful bacteria’s and fungus. Such a factor is also projected to lay a strong base for the robust growth of the lithium hypochlorite market in the coming years.



Market Restraints:

Limited Application and Standards regarding toxic chemicals. Lithium hypochlorite has been used in the limited application. And, when lithium hypochlorite is heated or contacts with acids, it produces highly toxic fumes of chlorine gas. Various stringent regulation & standards regarding the toxicity of chemicals are anticipated to hampering the lithium hypochlorite market growth in the near future.



Lithium hypochlorite Market: Segmentation

Global lithium hypochlorite market can be segmented on the basis of form, grade, application, end-use, and region.

On the basis of form, the lithium hypochlorite market is segmented into:

Tablet

Powder

On the basis of grade, the lithium hypochlorite market is segmented into:

Industrial

Technical

On the basis of application, the lithium hypochlorite market is segmented into:

Chemical Reagent

Disinfectants

Preservative

Bleaching Agent

Fungicide

Neutralizing Nerve Agents

Others

On the basis of end-use, the lithium hypochlorite market is segmented into:

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Sports and Recreation

Food

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Lithium hypochlorite Market: Regional outlook

Increasing diseases coupled with an increase in population from various resources in which one of them is contaminated water. Growing diseases result in the growth of several technologies and solution to control the growth of disease from several harmful bacteria’s and viruses. Lithium hypochlorite is significantly used to control the growth of algae and bacteria’s in water and disinfectant the contaminated water. From the regional perspective, lithium hypochlorite market in the Asia Pacific region has accounted prominent share in the global market and expected to register protuberant growth during the forecast period. The lithium hypochlorite market in North America and Europe are projected to witness significant growth owing to the rising demand from water treatment and food industry in the near future. Similarly, the lithium hypochlorite market in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register relatively high growth owing to the growing demand for safe and disinfectant water across various application such as drinking water, swimming pool, among others.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30870

Lithium hypochlorite Market: Market participants

Some of the key market participants involved in the lithium hypochlorite market are as follows: