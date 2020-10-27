Latin America Digital Transformation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Deployment Type, by Enterprise Size, by Vertical and by Geography

Latin America Digital Transformation Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Digital transformation requires examination and reinvention across most of the areas within an organization, starting from supply chain and workflow, to employee skill sets and other stakeholders. Digital transformation support an organization to keep pace with emergent customer demands in present and future.

Digital transformation empowers an organization to compete in an economic system that’s constantly changing with technological evolution. Transformation is compulsory for any business, be it non-profit or institutional for seeking survival in the future. Digital transformation, in other words, the application of digital technologies that primarily impact all phases of business and society. The digitally transformed businesses naturally develop an environment that blurs the lines between supply chain, employee, and customer.

Latin America Digital Transformation Market is categorized into the component, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical and geography. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment held the largest market share followed by services that grew at the fastest rate. Companies are opting for digitization to cope up with the changing business standards of the world.

Nowadays, there is huge scope for faster information access that companies do to strengthen their business position and expand the business. The solutions segment in digital transformation market includes big data analytics and cloud computing that is also growing at a high rate. The deployment mode segment comprises of cloud and on-premises, where the cloud held largest market share. Faster access to confidential data, scalability, and flexibility are certain important drivers that have boosted the cloud-based deployment mode in digital transformation market. Large and small & medium enterprises are together part of enterprise size segment in the digital transformation market.

Brazil is a leading segment in terms of revenue for Latin America Digital Transformations market. Companies are coming to Latin America because of cheap labor and the huge scope of business expansion. Infrastructural problems are faced by companies upon which the respective government bodies are focusing on. Digital transformation is a milestone for business growth and companies in Latin America are also adopting the new transformations.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Digital Transformation Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Digital Transformation Market

• Digital Transformation market segmentation on the basis of a component, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical and geography

• Latin America Digital Transformation Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Latin America Digital Transformation Market analysis and forecast for countries in the Latin America region.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Digital Transformation market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Digital Transformation market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate regional, and country-wise size of Latin America Digital Transformation Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Latin America Digital Transformation Market.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Digital Transformation market include:

• Chris Surdak

• Modyo

• Finnovista

• Bizagi

• Aldo Leporati

• KTC

• Minsalt

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAP

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Digital Solutions and Cloud Solutions Providers

• Platform as a Service (PaaS) Providers

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Providers

• Digital Transformation Market Investors

• System Administrators and System Integrators

• Application Consumers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Government and regulatory authorities

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Latin America Digital Transformation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Latin America Digital Transformation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Latin America Digital Transformation market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Latin America Digital Transformation market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments the Digital Transformation market based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical and geography.

Latin America Digital Transformation Market, By Component:

• Solution

• Services

Latin America Digital Transformation Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Latin America Digital Transformation Market, By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Enterprise

Latin America Digital Transformation Market, By Vertical

• Banking,Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecom & IT

• Automotive

• Education

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Aviation & Defense

• Transportation

• Others

Latin America Digital Transformation Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Chile

o Others

