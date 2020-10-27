IP Multimedia Subsystem Market : Vertical Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Component, Operator, and Geography

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market was around US$ 1.76 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around XX % in the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) is a concept for an integrated network of telecommunications carriers , which is used for packet communications in all known forms over wireless or landline. Examples of such communications contain traditional telephony, fax, e-mail, Internet access, Web services, Voice over IP (VoIP), instant messaging (IM), video conference sessions and video on demand (VoD).

Low capital expenditure and operational expenditure, rise in number of long-term evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers across the globe, and rapid expantion of the network infrastructure are expected to drive the market growth of global IP multimedia system.

On the other hand, security concerns in virtualization and the unwillingness of telecom operators to transfer from the legacy infrastructures to a virtual environment are expected to limit the global IP multimedia subsystem market growth.

The mobile operators’ segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Mobile operators have facing numerous challenges like updating the legacy systems to fulfil the current demands for end-customers, intense competition, high CAPEX and OPEX, and low Return on Investment (RoI). They are in the process of seeking scalable and cost-effective product. All these factors are expected to increase the adoption of IMS Product and services by telecom operators.

The product segment is expected to share US $ XX Mn during the forecast period. This growth is in the market is attributed to the large-scale implementation of IMS solution by telecom operators to deliver numerous use cases like Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over Wireless Fidelity (VoWiFi), Rich Communication Services (RCS), and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS).

Region-wise, North America is expected to contribute US $ XX Mn share in the global IP multimedia subsystem market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America is the house of big telecom giants. Mobile operators are developing out innovative use cases like RCS, private LTE, and wireless broadband using their networks. The US government has planned to move out the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band for private operators and enterprises, which is expected to contribute maximum share in the global IP multimedia subsystem market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12949

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market make the report investor’s guide.

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market scope:-

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, By Component

• Product

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, By Operator

• Mobile

• Fixed

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the IP Multimedia Subsystem Market

• Ericsson

• Huawei

• NEC

• Nokia

• Samsung

• WIT Software

• CommVerge Solutions

• Dialogic

• Cisco

• Interop Technologies

• Italtel

• Mavenir

• Oracle

• Radisys

• Cirpack

• Ribbon Communications

• Metaswitch

• ZTE

• Athonet

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12949

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com