Intelligent Network Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Enterprise Size, by End-user, by Application, and by Geography

Intelligent Network market is expected to propel US$ XX Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2027.



An intelligent network is a kind of service independent telecommunications network, which refers to the one being taken out of the switch and placed in the computer nodes and then distributed with the network. It allows the network operator to develop and control services more efficiently. Introducing new capabilities gives the option of customizing services for meeting individual customer’s needs.

A few key factors driving the overall market growth of intelligent network includes the advent of new technologies, like 5G, IoT, and cloud, increasing network complications, progress in data volumes, along with changes in network traffic patterns. A few other factors boosting the market growth include separation in between applications where the switching functions handled by the SSP, and the radio control functions being handled by GSM servers. Moreover, functions can be established independently together with the incorporation of the VLR (Visitor Location Register) function.

However, lack of proficient skills and expertise to work within the AI-based networking solutions may act as a restraint and hinder the growth of intelligent network market. There has been the large-scale adoption of different solutions among regulated verticals, especially among the developing nations that could provide numerous opportunities in the future for intelligent network market.

Among the end-user segment, it is the cloud service providers that is expected to monitor one of the fastest growth rates during the forecast period. The cloud service providers upsurge the number of data centers required to decrease latency and which in turn increases the demand for massive integrated network infrastructure.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The Intelligent Network market is segmented by enterprise size, end-user, application, and region. By enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises among which the large enterprises held a larger market share owing to the network protocols for managing a large amount of data generated from the big companies.

By geography, the Intelligent Network market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. The high acceptance of intelligent networking solutions within North America is determined by the growing innovative technologies, like deep learning, analytics, or virtualization of the network. The Asia Pacific or APAC region is further expected to grow at one of the highest rates, because of many telecom operators and cloud service providers implying AI-enabled solutions within their companies that in turn will increase the demand for intelligent network infrastructure.

The key players of the Intelligent Network market include Nokia Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies (China), Cisco Systems (US), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), and Ericsson (Sweden).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Intelligent Network market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intelligent Network market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Intelligent Network market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intelligent Network market make the report investor’s guide.

