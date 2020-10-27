India Policing Technologies Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology Type.

India Policing Technologies Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Crime & criminal activities are increasing day by day in the country, which is expected to upgrade the ways of old-school policing. Currently, traditional methods of policing are transforming by smart policing methods in India. Adoption of smart policing technologies are increasing in the country to reduce the rate of crime and increase the rate of response and investigation. The smart policing are empowering the law enforcement agencies to grab the anti-social elements.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, a rise in the criminality of politics is expected to hamper both police performance and growth in the India policing technologies market.

The policing sector of India has significantly enhanced by the adoption of innovative technologies and the digitization of internal processes. The proactive approach of the government is expected to accelerate the adoption of new technologies, which helps to transform the way the traditional methods of policing work in the country. The government of India has chosen 8 major cities includes Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Luck now, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad for the expansion of infrastructure and to make the metropolises safer for women.

Surveillance & Monitoring is expected to contribute to the significant share in the India policing technologies market. In the current market scenario, keeping an eye on society has become the highest priority for the Government of India. A number of initiatives have been launched by police departments in the country to improve networks and to install CCTV cameras. It is expected to help the development of safer cities and reduce the level of crime.

In India, Police departments are developing emergency response systems, which are specially designed to help women and children in the emergency. To tackle the increasing crime against women and children, service helpdesks are deploying in every state for the safety of women and children. The Dial 100 (In phases) is also being executed in India to reinforce emergency response and proliferation of public safety in crime hotspots.

The foreign surveillance key players, which are operating in India include Panasonic Corp., CP Plus, Dahua, Bosch Security Systems, and D-Link India Ltd. Many Indian key players are not able to offer the facial-recognition system because the lack of standard. The standard has to meet standards, which are established by the U.S. national institute of science and technology department. Furthermore, the India is forecasting to set up a facial recognition system, which is expected to provide a key opportunity for surveillance key players. It will link up with databases, which keep the record for everything from passports to fingerprints. It also helps to the police force of India to identify criminals, missing persons, and dead bodies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Policing Technologies Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Policing Technologies Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the India Policing Technologies Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Policing Technologies Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for India Policing Technologies Market

India Policing Technologies Market, By Technology Type

• Analytics & Information System

• Surveillance & Monitoring

• Biometrics

• Cyber security & Forensics

Key players operating in India Policing Technologies Market

• Narcotics Control Bureau

• Bureau of Police Research and Development

• Central Bureau of Investigation

• National Investigation Agency

