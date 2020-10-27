India Non-Life Insurance Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, New Policies Issued and Distribution Channel.

India Non-Life Insurance Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Indian Market

The life insurance sector expanded at faster growth rate and now accounts for XX% of India’s overall premium volume, with penetration four times as high as for the non-life segment. This proposes that even higher premium growth rates could be achieved in India. The Indian insurance industry consists of 57 insurance companies of which 24 are in the life-insurance business and 33 are non-life insurers.

The future of India’s reinsurance industry is looking bright- On the back of conducive regulatory changes, dedicated government efforts in areas like health and crop insurance and stronger economic momentum, accelerated growth of India’s non-life markets can, therefore, be reasonably expected.

Market Dynamics

The report covers all the Indian trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the non-life insurance market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges expected to influence the market growth during 2019-2026. The Indian non-life insurance industry is driven by the rising demand for many associated sectors, for example, the automobile industry, and the healthcare industry. Total automobile production in India reached US$ XX Mn units in 2018 from US$ XX Mn units in 2017, because of the increased purchasing power of the middle-class population, coupled with an increasing young working population.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Segmentation

Based on the product, the motor insurance segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, because of a significant rise in the demand of automobiles, and compulsion of motor insurance across the India. The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the India non-life insurance market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.

Indian Government Initiatives and Laws

In Sept 2018, National Health Protection Scheme was launched under Ayushman Bharat to provide coverage of up to Rs 500,000 to more than US$ XX Mn vulnerable families. The scheme is expected to increase the penetration of health insurance in India from 34 % to 50 %.

Insurance Laws Act, 2015 provides for enhancement of the Foreign Investment Cap in an Indian Insurance Company from XX% to an Explicitly Composite Limit of XX% with the safeguard of Indian Ownership and Control.

Investments and Recent Developments

The report provides a recent development in the Indian market for Non-Life insurance such as in Nov 2018, HDFC Ergo is in advanced talks to acquire Apollo Munich Health Insurance at a valuation of around US$ 370.05 Mn.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Non-Life Insurance Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Non-Life Insurance Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Non-Life Insurance Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Non-Life Insurance Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Non-Life Insurance Market

India Non-Life Insurance Market, by Product

• Motor insurance

• Health insurance

• Fire insurance

• Marine insurance

• Others

India Non-Life Insurance Market, by New Policies Issued

• Public insurer

• Private insurer

• Specialize insurer

India Non-Life Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel

• Individual agents

• Corporate agents – banks

• Corporate agents – others

• Brokers

• Direct business

• Others

Key players operating in the India Non-Life Insurance Market

• Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited

• Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

• HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited

• ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

• IIFCO Tokio General Insurance

• National Insurance Company Limited

• Oriental Insurance Company Limited

• Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited

• Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited

• The New India Assurance Company Limited

