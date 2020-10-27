India Mobile Data Consumption Market : Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026) by Connection Type, Data Usage Pattern, States and Region.

India Mobile Data Consumption Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019-2026.

India Mobile Data Consumption Market is mainly driven by an increasing number of wireless data subscribers. Percentage of number of wireless data subscribers over total wireless subscribers increased from 36.32% at the year ending 2017 to 49.17% at the year ending 2018.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Various factors such as, improved smart phone device penetration, affordable data tariff plans, and increase in data-intensive content such as videos are driving the growth of Mobile Data Consumption in India.

Both, the Government of India and the telecom industry, have initiated preparatory steps for smooth and efficient roll out of 5G for the benefit of the consumers and the overall economic development of the country. 5G is expected to be launched in India by 2020 and 5G connections in India will grow to almost 70 million by 2025, equivalent to around 5% of total connections. Thus, upcoming 5G is expected to create lucrative opportunities over forecast period.

India Mobile Data Consumption Market is segmented by Connection Type, by Data Usage Pattern and by states. By connection type market is segmented into 2G, 3G, 4G and CDMA. Among all of these 4G technology segment is holds the highest 85% market share in 2018. 4G technology has seen a net addition of 197.8 million subscribers during 2018 whereas 2G and 3G technology are losing their subscribers base. This steep addition to 4G subscriber base can be attributed not only to new subscribers but also to shifting of subscribers from 2G/3G/CDMA to 4G.

By state wise, Maharashtra holds highest market share in India mobile data consumption market in 2018 and expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. At the end of the year 2018, Maharashtra service area had maximum number of wireless data subscribers of 48.63 million followed by Andhra Pradesh service area.

The report covers key developments and company profiles of major key players. Some of the key players operating in this market are Bharti Airtel, BSNL (BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, Reliance Communication Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Tata Teleservices Limited, Vodafone Idea Limited. By using various growth strategies such as strategic alliances, new service launching, joint ventures, merger and acquisition and these players are increasing revenues and business operations. For instance, Vodafone Idea announced a strategic partnership with Sun TV Network. As per this partnership the Sun TV’s content would be available to Vodafone Idea’s customers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Mobile Data Consumption Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Mobile Data Consumption Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Mobile Data Consumption Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Mobile Data Consumption Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market

India Mobile Data Consumption Market by Connection Type

• 2G

• 3G

• 4G

• 5G

• CDMA

India Mobile Data Consumption Market by Data Usage Pattern

• Video streaming

• Internet Surfing

• Social Media surfing

India Mobile Data Consumption Market by States

• Maharashtra

• Andrapradesh

• UP

• Tamil Nadu

• Rest of India

India Mobile Data Consumption Market Major Players

• Bharti Airtel

• BSNL (BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED)

• Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited

• Reliance Communication Limited

• Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

• Tata Teleservices Limited

• Vodafone Idea Limited.

