India Industrial IoT Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Device & Technology, Software, Vertical, Component.

India Industrial IoT Market (IIoT) was valued US$ 7.43Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of IIoT market include technological advancements in semiconductor and electronics devices, availability of automation solutions, improved data rates, and coverage of communication technologies, increasing use of cloud computing platform, growing adoption of IPv6, and support from governments worldwide moving to the adoption of IIoT solutions. An emerging trend among enterprises worldwide is the transformation of technical focus to improving connectivity in order to undertake data collection with the right security measures in place, The emergence of low-power hardware devices, cloud integration, big data analytics, robotics & automation, and smart sensors are also driving IIoT market growth.

At the same time, lack of compatibility between the many technologies functioning in the IoT environment is limiting the growth of market. The technology is mainly a union of data processing, industrial equipment, networking infrastructure, sensor technologies, and software solutions for data management and writing, lack of a defined protocol or standardization and use of old equipment. Security-related concerns, associated with big data, Poor internet architecture and lack of skilled labors are also expected to limit the market growth.

India Industrial IoT Market (IIoT) is segmented By Device & Technology, Software, Vertical and Component. Device & Technology segment is further sub segmented into Sensor, RFID, Industrial Robotics, Distributed Control System, Condition Monitoring, Smart Meter, Smart Beacon, Yield Monitoring, Electronic Shelf Label, Camera, Guidance & Steering, GPS/GNSS, Interface Board, Flow & Application Control Device and Networking Technology. Software segment is further sub segmented into PLM, MES, SCADA, Outage Management System, Distribution Management System, Visualization Software, Transit Management System, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Farm Management System. Vertical segment is further sub segmented into Manufacturing, Energy, Oil &Gas, Metal & Mining, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and Agriculture.

Component segment is further sub segmented into Hardware, Software, Services and Connectivity

Key players operated in market include Cisco, Intel, IBM, Accenture, Amazon, Infosys, Microsoft, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Industrial IoT Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Industrial IoT Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Industrial IoT Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Industrial IoT Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of India Industrial IoT Market (IIoT):

India Industrial IoT Market (IIoT), By Device & Technology

• Sensor

• RFID

• Industrial Robotics

• Distributed Control System

• Condition Monitoring

• Smart Meter

• Smart Beacon

• Yield Monitoring

• Electronic Shelf Label

• Camera

• Guidance & Steering

• GPS/GNSS

• Interface Board

• Flow & Application Control Device

• Networking Technology

India Industrial IoT Market (IIoT), By Software

• PLM

• MES

• SCADA

• Outage Management System

• Distribution Management System

• Visualization Software

• Transit Management System

• Remote Patient Monitoring

• Farm Management System

India Industrial IoT Market (IIoT), By Vertical

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Oil &Gas

• Metal & Mining

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Transportation

• Agriculture

India Industrial IoT Market (IIoT) by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

• Connectivity

Key players operated in India Industrial IoT Market (IIoT):

• Cisco

• Intel

• IBM

• Accenture

• Amazon

• Infosys

• Microsoft

• Tech Mahindra

• Tata Consultancy Services

