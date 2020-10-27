India Gaming Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Gaming Type.

India Gaming Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

India is representing 29 states and seven union territories, which holds the world’s second-largest population. The country has the world’s largest youth population and second-largest internet population, which makes it one of the leading markets in the gaming industry across the globe.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In the current market scenario, the gaming industry in India is expected to witness exponential growth on account of rising in the adoption of innovative gaming technologies. Growth in the income levels, shifting game preferences among consumers and demand for mobile gaming are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the India gaming market. The number of players in India has increased at a rapid pace because of the rise in smartphone penetration and enhanced internet connectivity coupled with telecom infrastructure in the country.

Furthermore, an increase in the installation of numerous advanced graphic cards for playing high-end PC games is expected to increase in prices of laptops and PCs, which is expected to be a major challenge for India gaming market.

With an introduction to the technological advancements in the gaming industry across the country, key players are also focusing on Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) supported games. The AR and VR related products like Head-up Displays (HUD) and Head-mounted displays (HMD) are progressively being used for gaming, which is helping to improve the shift the gaming scenario across the country.

ESports is expected to become as an emerging platform for players in India during the forecast period. The rapid transformation in the gaming industry is expected to offer key opportunities for developers, publishers, and technology partners during the forecast period. Additionally, an introduction of innovative technologies like 3D and Virtual Reality has also presented gamers with an extraordinary experience and also help to support demand for these technologies during the forecast period. For instance, ASUS is focusing on delivering gamers with hardware because of the rise in enthusiasm and passion among gamers.

Mobile gaming is expected to contribute to the US $ XX Mn share in the India gaming market. The Indian gaming industry has witnessed a transformation from console gaming to mobile gaming because of the growth and enhancement of wireless connectivity in the country. Easiness of playing mobile games coupled with an increase in mobile phone subscribers is expected to drive the growth of mobile gaming in India during the forecast period (2019-2026). An increase in the number of mobile internet users and the introduction of the new & advanced games have boosted the demand for mobile gaming.

Some of the casual games like Candy Crush Saga, Angry Birds, Talking Tom, and Hay Day are becoming popular games in India. Rise in several casual gamers in the country, the India market share is projected to reach XX % by 2026.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Gaming Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Gaming Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the India Gaming Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Gaming Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for India Gaming Market

India Gaming Market, By Technology

• Mobile Gaming

• Console Gaming

• Computer Gaming

India Gaming Market, By Gaming Type

• Strategy

• Casual

• Action

• Sports

• Simulation

• Others

Key players operating in India Gaming Market

• Red Apple Technologies

• Octro

• 99 Games

• Moonfrog Labs

• 2Pi Interactive Pvt Ltd

• Apar Games

• Dumadu Games

• Ironcode Gaming

• Zapak Digital Ltd

• Hashcube Technologies

• digiKhel

• Creatiosoft

• Ingenuity Gaming

• Games 2Win

• GSN Games India

• Zebu Games

• Octane Tech

• Dhruva Interactive

India Gaming Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/44686

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com