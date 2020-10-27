India Automotive Stamping Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Forming Temperature, Wheels, Stamping Process, and Vehicle Type.

India Automotive Stamping Market was valued at US$ 4.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10.4 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.3 % during a forecast period.

India has been experiencing a robust rise in four wheeler production and marginal growth in two and three-wheeler production this has been the country’s answer to the growing demand from domestic and international markets. The demand for cold and hot stamping is directly proportional to the production of vehicles and demand from the aftermarket is relatively less.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing production of vehicles in the domestic market and growth in export sales of automotive components. However, manufacturers inclining towards the ones adapting new technologies in the manufacturing process may hamper the market growth. Automakers face several challenges, for instance, the relatively high cost and complications in handling advanced equipment, which are restraining factors in the India Automotive Stamping Market.

Cold stamping segment is expected to lose a little more than 115 BPS during the forecast period. However, it is also expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.6% over the estimated period. The cold stamping segment of the India automotive stamping market is forecast to be valued in excess of US$ 3.4 Bn in 2018 and is expected to represent incremental opportunity of more than US$ 5.1 Bn between 2019 and 2026.

Four wheeler segment is expected to leading the market for automotive stamping. A robust rise in the production of four-wheelers anticipated driving the growth of the stamping segment in the India automotive stamping market. India has been experiencing a robust increase in four wheeler production and marginal growth in two and three-wheeler production this has been the country’s answer to the growing demand from domestic and international markets. The demand for cold and hot stamping is directly relative to the production of vehicles and demand from the aftermarket is comparatively less.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., JBM Group are the some of the leading players in the Indian market for automotive stamping. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited manufactures and sells sheet metal stampings, welded assemblies, and modules for the automotive industry in India and globally. It proposals various skin parts of cars, including side panels, rear door panels, front door panels, front mudguards and so on.

Scope of the India Automotive Stamping Market

India Automotive Stamping Market, by Forming Temperature

• Hot Stamping

• Cold Stamping

India Automotive Stamping Market, by Stamping Process

• Mechanical Process

• Hydraulic Process

• Pneumatic Process

India Automotive Stamping Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

India Automotive Stamping Market, by Wheels

• Four Wheelers

• Three Wheelers

• Two Wheelers

Key players operating in India Automotive Stamping Market

• Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.

• Cosma International (India) Private Limited

• Gestamp Automobile India Private Limited

• Harsha Engineers Limited

• Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt Ltd

• JBM Group

• Klt Automotive And Tubular Products Limited

• Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited

• Tata Autocomp Systems Limited

• Yeshshree Press Comps Private Limited

• Omax Auto Ltd.

• Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

• Surin Automotive Private Limited

• Skh Metals Limited

• Caparo India.

• Schuler Group

• AIDA Global

• Orchid International

• Eagle Press & Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Hyundai Rotem

• MacRodyne Hydraulic Presses & Automation

• Santec Group

• Ridgeview Industries

• Bliss-Bret Industries

